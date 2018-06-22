news

Actress and producer Mary Remy Njoku wants to know the meaning of sexual harassment in Nigeria as she shares her colleague's experience on a movie set.

According to Njoku, she was standing with a female producer who was wearing a leggings with a camel toe, when a very prominent male producer walked past and said, "I dey see your Virgina, if I hol am en, I go F.... am tire."

Njoku was shocked and even upset, but her colleague casually said, "no mind am the man sabi talk rubbish."

She took to Instagram to ask:"Isn't this sexual harassment? Doesn't she know? Or its just accepted?

Cases of sexual harassment in Nollywood

Cases of sexual harassment in Nollywood are not new. In November 2017, an Instagram user alleged that Yoruba actor Yomi Fabiyi harassed her sexually many years ago.

According to the woman, Fabiyi demanded for a sexual favour in exchange for a role in a movie. Fabiyi denied the allegation, describing the accusations as a "pull him down by all mean syndrome."

Also in November, an aspiring Nollywood actress accused popular Yoruba actor Yemi Solade of demanding for sex in exchange for a movie role.

According to the accuser Lawal Dolapo, the actor had invited her to a guest house after she shared her interest in acting with him.

She said that after she questioned the location and described him as a father to her, the actor said “I know my children, and you are not one. If you want a role, then come”

Solade responded, accusing bloggers of paying Dolapo, and threatening lawsuit. He was supported by fellow actor, Daramola Foluke, who called Dolapo "silly and idiot" for accusing Solade.