9 Nigerian celebrities who run their own NGOs and the causes they champion

Several Nigerian celebrities are using their fame to drive social impact. Here are the stars running NGOs focused on healthcare, education, youth empowerment, and humanitarian support.

Fame and philanthropy have increasingly gone hand in hand in Nigeria's entertainment industry.

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Several of the country's biggest stars have moved beyond endorsement deals and social media campaigns to establish structured foundations addressing issues from healthcare to education, youth empowerment, and gender equality.

Here is a look at Nigerian celebrities running their own NGOs and the work happening on the ground.

Tiwa Savage - Tiwa Savage Music Foundation (TSMF)

Launched in March 2026 at a black-tie event in Lagos attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and industry figures including Don Jazzy and Mo Abudu, the TSMF wasted no time making an impact.

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Tiwa Savage Music Foundation

Its flagship initiative, the Berklee in Nigeria programme, drew over 2,100 applications globally before selecting 120 participants for a fully funded five-day intensive training in Lagos in April 2026.

The programme culminated at the National Theatre, where 18 participants walked away with fully funded scholarships to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, valued at over $2.1 million collectively. The foundation's long-term goal is to establish a permanent music school in Nigeria.

Adekunle Gold - Adekunle Gold Foundation

What makes this foundation distinctive is that its founder is personally invested. Adekunle Gold has lived with sickle cell disease since childhood.

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The foundation holds quarterly medical outreaches in Lagos in partnership with the Sickle Cell Advocacy and Management Initiative, providing specialist consultations, blood transfusions, pain management, and up to three months of medication to hundreds of patients per visit. In 2025, it launched the 5 Star Care initiative, covering 1,000 sickle cell patients with free health insurance.

Adekunle Gold Foundation

The foundation has also partnered with NYU School of Global Public Health on a research collaboration exploring how music and storytelling can reduce stigma around the condition.

DJ Cuppy - The Cuppy Foundation

Founded in 2018, the Cuppy Foundation focuses on youth empowerment through education, working with global partners to create learning pathways for marginalised young people.

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The Cuppy Foundation

In 2025, DJ Cuppy was named one of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers, recognising her work in education and equity on an international stage.

Tonto Dikeh - Tonto Dikeh Foundation

Established in 2000, the Tonto Dikeh Foundation is one of the longest-running celebrity-backed NGOs in Nigeria. Its focus spans education, healthcare, and humanitarian support for disadvantaged women, girls, and children across Africa, including scholarship programmes aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty.

Tonto Dikeh Foundation

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Mercy Johnson - Mercy Johnson Okojie Foundation

The foundation operates at grassroots level, focusing on child welfare, education support, healthcare outreach, and distributing relief materials including food and clothing to widows and less privileged Nigerians. Its work is largely community-driven and has maintained a consistent presence in underserved areas.

Funke Akindele - Jenifa Foundation

Named after her iconic comedic character, Akindele's foundation was established in 2024 with a focus on empowering vulnerable communities, supporting small businesses, and providing resources for the elderly and underserved groups across Nigeria.

Davido - David Adeleke Foundation (DAF)

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Founded in 2022, the DAF focuses on protecting, feeding, and uplifting vulnerable children and less privileged Nigerians through a structured framework. The foundation has supported feeding programmes and child welfare initiatives since its establishment.

When Davido donated to the David Adeleke Foundation (DAF)

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde - Omotola Youth Empowerment Programme (OYEP)

OYEP targets youth development, women's rights, and poverty alleviation. Among its more visible initiatives is the "20 Widows Makeover" programme, which provides vocational support and resources to widowed women, helping them rebuild their livelihoods.

Omotola during the "20 Widows Makeover" programme

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Sophia Momodu - Precious Jewels Foundation