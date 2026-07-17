Content creator pleads for forgiveness after being arrested for allegedly raping 20-year-old lady who later took her own life

Content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Odogwu of Asaba, has pleaded for forgiveness after his arrest over the alleged rape of a 20-year-old woman who later died after ingesting a toxic substance.

Delta Police arrested content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Odogwu of Asaba, over the alleged rape of 20-year-old Favour Agbro.

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Police said Favour later ingested a toxic substance and died after allegedly recording a video detailing her ordeal.

A viral video shows Ogbonna apologising and pleading with the victim's family, saying he was ready to "give everything."

Police say investigations are ongoing and that the suspect will be charged to court.

Content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Odogwu of Asaba, has pleaded for forgiveness after his arrest over the alleged rape of 20-year-old Favour Agbro, who police said later died after ingesting a toxic substance in an apparent suicide.

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A video circulating on social media shows Ogbonna, apparently in police custody, apologising to the victim's family and appealing for mercy.

"I am sorry. This is a very terrible mistake. I am ready to give everything," he said in the viral clip, while pleading with Favour's parents to forgive him.

The apology comes days after the Delta State Police Command confirmed his arrest following a petition filed by the deceased's family.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, Favour travelled to Asaba on June 1, 2026, after Ogbonna allegedly invited her with a promise to train her in content creation and help her monetise her social media platforms.

Content creator Ifeanyi Ogbonna, popularly known as Odogwu of Asaba

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Police alleged that after she arrived in Asaba, Ogbonna took her to a hotel, where he allegedly raped and physically assaulted her.

Edafe said Favour later returned home traumatised and informed her parents about the alleged incident.

According to the police, she subsequently recorded a video describing her alleged ordeal before ingesting a toxic substance. She was taken to hospital but later died.

Following a petition from her family, the Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, directed the Area Command in Effurun to investigate the allegations.

The investigation led to Ogbonna's arrest. Police said he has made statements considered useful to investigators and remains in custody.

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The Delta State Police Command said investigations are ongoing and assured the public that no aspect of the case would be overlooked. It also stated that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The case has generated widespread reactions on social media, with the viral apology video attracting renewed public attention.

Separately, human rights activist Israel Joe shared screenshots he claimed were WhatsApp conversations between Favour and Ogbonna after the alleged incident. According to the activist, the chats showed Favour asking for financial assistance for medical treatment and Ogbonna responding to some of her messages.

However, the Delta State Police have not authenticated the screenshots, and they have not been tendered or tested in court. Similarly, claims circulating online that Favour was a virgin and allegations made by other women against Ogbonna have not been confirmed by the police.

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