Detty December in Lagos? Here’s why Pearlwort Hotel & Suites in Ikeja is having a moment

Planning your Lagos December trip? Pearlwort Hotel & Suites in Ikeja offers a peaceful retreat with top security, pool amenities, and event spaces after long days of holiday festivities.

December in Lagos is not for the faint-hearted. Flights are fully booked months in advance, outfits need to rotate as the owambe invites keep multiplying, and the traffic has opinions on how you spend your time. You can plan the parties, the aso ebi, and the dinners down to the minute, but if you get one thing wrong, make sure it's not where you go back to after a long day of fun, family, and friends.

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Where you stay decides how your whole trip feels. A good hotel can save you hours on the road, ensure you feel safe, give you food you have no complaints about, and ensure you have somewhere to breathe between plans. A bad one can ruin your entire trip.

So if Ikeja is on your December map (and for many people, it should be), meet Pearlwort Hotel & Suites, a Nigerian-owned hotel with ‘A Decade of Worth’.

The rooms: built for people who’ve been out all week

By day five of Detty December, you’re probably less concerned about a fancy lobby and more interested in a comfortable bed, cold AC and a door that locks securely.

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With 75 rooms and suites, Pearlwort offers a more intimate stay than a crowded hotel. Each room comes with a king-size bed, an en-suite bathroom, air conditioning, cable TV, free Wi-Fi, a work desk and a fridge. The Presidential Suite is an apartment fully air-conditioned apartment, including furnished 2-bedroom with living room, dining room and kitchenette Planning to squeeze in a little work between parties? Having a dedicated desk comes in handy. If you want a little more space, the presidential suites also come with balconies overlooking the city.

And then there are the things you might not think to post about, but will certainly appreciate during your stay: 24-hour security, surveillance cameras, an elevator and free on-site parking. One Google reviewer praised the hotel’s tight security and well-kept surroundings, describing it as a safe, quiet and lovely place to stay.

The hotel’s bar is the kind of spot where the evening starts with “one quick drink” and ends two hours later while overlooking Lagos’s capital.

During the day, an outdoor pool along with a dedicated children’s pool provides a haven from Lagos’s smothering heat and a fun outdoor activity for the family. The hotel also provides a fitness centre for people who refuse to let the gym streak die and a restaurant serving African and intercontinental dishes. Room service is on hand for those nights when you’re simply done with going out.

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The hotel provides four separate event spaces for hosting: the Ballroom and the Function Suite. Together they cover about 367 square metres and can hold up to 170 guests at a banquet-style event. Making Pealwort a practical choice for intimate weddings and receptions, corporate year-end parties and retreats, birthday dinners and anniversary celebrations, family reunions and thanksgiving services, and seminars, meetings and product launches.

A guest who hosted a corporate function there praised the team as professional and attentive, and said they were impressed with the service and delivery. For event planning, that’s worth more than a pretty brochure.

The big plus is convenience: your guests can sleep, eat and celebrate under one roof, and nobody has to fight Lagos traffic after the party.

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A decade is not luck

Plenty of businesses open with a big noise and quietly disappear. Surviving ten years in Lagos as an independent, Nigerian-owned hotel takes consistency.

You can see it in what guests say. On travel platforms, reviewers describe a clean hotel with pleasant staff, and one calls it their favourite hotel in Lagos. Guests also say the price feels worth it, and that’s the idea behind A Decade of Worth: the feeling that your money, time, and trust were well spent.

Ready to book your December stay? Make this the year you spend less time stressing about where you’re sleeping and more time enjoying the season.

🌐 Book online: Home - Pearlwort Hotel & Suites

📍 Plot 7, Impressive Close, off L.J. Dosunmu Street, Alausa, Ikeja

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