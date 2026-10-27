New NBA season tips off in style with star-studded Lagos watch party

NBA Nigeria hosted over 150 fans, celebrities, and partners at Amore Gardens in Lagos to celebrate the opening night of the 2026-27 NBA season. Guests enjoyed a thrilling comeback victory by the Detroit Pistons while celebrating a historic season for African basketball.

In Lagos, basketball fans gathered at Amore Gardens for a season tip-off watch party hosted by NBA Nigeria. The event welcomed more than 150 guests, including NBA partners, media personalities, entertainers and basketball fans, including award-winning rapper iLLBLISS, Zakari Momodu, Tega Oghenejobo, Ozoemena, Groovy Mono, Jimmie Akinsola, Daala Oruwari and more, who came together to watch the opening-night matchup and celebrate the start of a new season.

In the season opener, guests watched the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons, who rallied from a 22-point deficit to secure a 121-113 victory, spoiling Paul George’s Celtics debut despite his game-high 38 points. Detroit’s 23-0 run in the fourth quarter proved decisive, sealing an impressive comeback.

Speaking at the event, Fola Folowosele, Country Head, NBA Nigeria, said, “The 2026-27 NBA season marks an exciting time for basketball across Africa, with 75 games set to air during primetime across the continent for the first time. We are excited to see a record six Nigerian players featured on opening-night rosters, alongside more than 20 second-generation Nigerians in the NBA this season. These milestones reflect the strong connection between Nigeria and the game, and we look forward to continuing to bring fans closer to the action throughout the season.”

Fans can follow the 2026-27 NBA season live throughout the year on ESPN, SuperSport, Sporty TV, Prime and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium subscription service.