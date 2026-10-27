Rudeboy says going solo after P-Square split was less stressful because he was already doing everything in the group himself

Former P-Square member Rudeboy revealed that going solo was less stressful because he was already producing, writing, and singing most of the group's music. He also insisted P-Square's legacy in Nigerian music history will never fade.

Rudeboy says pursuing a solo career after P-Square's split was less stressful because he was already handling much of the group's music.

The singer says he worked as the group's producer, songwriter and vocalist, making the transition to working alone easier.

He also insists P-Square's place in Nigerian music history cannot be forgotten, pointing to the continued popularity of albums.

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Nigerian singer Rudeboy has said that going solo after the split of P-Square was less stressful because he was already doing everything himself in the group.

Rudeboy, whose real name is Paul Okoye, spoke in an interview with Luna Lifestyle TV on YouTube.

Asked how he understood the transition after doing music solo for a while, and whether it was harder or easier, he answered: "Less stressful."

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He said it was the same him doing everything in the group. "With due respect, it was the same me," he said. "I was the producer, the writer, the singer. So moving out of the group, it's still the same thing."

Rudeboy acknowledged that everyone in the group had a part to play, but said that when it came to creating the music, no one could question him because he had more creative control.

In the same interview, he said that in Nigerian music, P-Square can never be forgotten. He noted that their albums, particularly Get Squared and Game Over, are still doing numbers.

Psquare, before the split

P-Square is made up of twin brothers Paul and Peter Okoye, known as Rudeboy and Mr P. The duo became one of Nigeria's most successful groups, with songs including 'Personally,' 'Do Me,' 'Chop My Money', and 'Beautiful Onyinye'.

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The brothers first split in 2017 following disagreements involving management and other issues. Their partnership broke down again in 2024, with Paul confirming that the group had separated and that he was focusing on his solo career as Rudeboy, according to QED. Peter has also pursued a solo career as Mr P.

In September 2024, Rudeboy said he would rather continue working for himself, expressing frustration over what he described as an imbalance in the work and recognition within the group, according to QED.