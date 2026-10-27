Teacher raises alarm over 2-year-old’s suspicious noodles as househelp confesses to adding rat poison to his lunch and family stew

A teacher’s quick thinking alerted a mother to suspicious noodles packed for her two-year-old son, uncovering allegations that the family’s househelp added rat poison to the toddler’s meal and family stew.

A teacher reportedly raised the alarm after noticing unusual noodles.

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The househelp was accused of contaminating the child’s food and family stew.

A video showing the domestic worker being questioned circulated online.

Police confirmation of an investigation or arrest was not available in the reports reviewed.

A teacher has reportedly alerted the mother of a two-year-old boy after noticing unusual changes in the noodles he brought to school, amid allegations that the family’s househelp added rat poison to the meal.

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The incident came to public attention on Saturday, October 24, 2026, following the circulation of a video on social media showing the domestic worker being questioned by family members.

According to reports by Hetty’s Media and Our Nigeria News, the teacher noticed that the noodles had an unusual appearance and an unpleasant smell before the child could eat them.

The teacher reportedly contacted the boy’s mother, who subsequently questioned the househelp over the suspected contamination.

House Help Allegedly Poisons Child's School Noodles With Rat Poison https://t.co/Lo7gndOW9z — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) October 24, 2026

The reports further alleged that the domestic worker also contaminated a pot of stew prepared for the household.

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In the circulating footage, the househelp reportedly gives differing explanations when questioned about the alleged act. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident and the claims made in the video have not been independently verified.

The identities of the family, the child’s school and the location of the incident have not been publicly established in the reports reviewed.

As of the latest available reports, no official police statement confirming an arrest, investigation or formal charges had been identified.