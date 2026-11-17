We are in trouble — Eric Chelle highlights reason for Nigeria's draw against Tanzania

Super Eagles boss Ericn Chelle reacted to the debilitating result against Tanzania in the context of the Super Eagles qualification hopes.

Nigeria manager Éric Chelle has admitted the Super Eagles are in trouble regarding their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification following a goalless draw against Tanzania.

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The 0-0 stalemate away at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar today, November 17, left Nigeria trailing Group L leaders Guinea-Bissau.

Chelle laments missed chances

The Super Eagles shaded possession during the fixture but failed to convert multiple scoring opportunities; Tolu Arokodare notably hit the post in the first half, while Moses Simon missed another major chance.

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Speaking after the match, Chelle blamed the dropped points on his team's lack of clinical finishing before acknowledging the qualification mathematics.

"Of course, like I said earlier, we are in trouble. We're in trouble because if they win, we have to score many goals in our place," Chelle stated. "We have to win in Madagascar. And we have to wait that the team plays before to understand where our position is, so this is why we are in trouble."

He highlighted the frustrating nature of the performance despite creating multiple chances.

"You saw, and you see a lot, and you will see a lot of games like this, you know. A team has a lot of chances to score, but they cannot. And this is football," he continued. "So now, like I said, we are in trouble."

Guinea-Bissau extend Group L lead

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Nigeria's qualification hopes suffered a blow later in the day when Guinea-Bissau secured a 2-0 victory over Madagascar.

Because Tanzania have already secured automatic qualification as tournament co-hosts, only one available ticket remains for the other three teams in the group.

Guinea-Bissau's victory allows them to pull three points clear at the top of the standings with 10 points, leaving Nigeria in second place on seven points.

Chelle noted that the Super Eagles must now win their remaining fixtures in March 2027 while relying on other results to qualify.