Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior international debut for Portugal in August 2003, beginning an era that spanned over two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his senior international debut for Portugal in August 2003, beginning an era that spanned over two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement continues to spark reactions.

Orlando City forward Antoine Griezmann has expressed sadness over Cristiano Ronaldo's abrupt retirement from international football, describing the Portugal international as a historic figure.

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The 35-year-old France international addressed the media following the conclusion of his debut Major League Soccer campaign, reflecting on his long-standing rivalry with the forward.

"I am sad about Cristiano’s retirement," Griezmann told reporters. "He is an absolute legend, a machine when it comes to working, scoring goals and winning."

The 2016 finals rivalry

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The two forwards famously clashed during the summer of 2016, competing against each other in two major European finals within a six-week period.

Ronaldo's Real Madrid defeated Griezmann's Atlético Madrid on penalties to secure the UEFA Champions League title on May 28, 2016.

Six weeks later, Portugal secured a 1-0 extra-time victory over France to win the UEFA Euro 2016 final; Éder scored the decisive goal at the Stade de France.

🚨 Antoine Griezmann: “I am sad about Cristiano’s retirement. He is an absolute legend, a machine when it comes to working, scoring goals and winning”. “I really enjoyed playing against him, and the truth is that what he has done for Portugal is historic. He will be very difficult to replace”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2026

Despite those historical defeats, the Orlando City forward praised the legacy of his former opponent.

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"I really enjoyed playing against him, and the truth is that what he has done for Portugal is historic," Griezmann added. "He will be very difficult to replace."

The controversial departure

Ronaldo officially ended his 23-year international career in November 2026, culminating a prolific tenure that produced 146 goals across 234 caps.

His departure followed a public falling out with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus during the recent international window.

Cristiano Ronaldo

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The forward abandoned the national team camp in protest of a bullish press conference from the 72-year-old coach; he subsequently accepted a minimal fine from the Portuguese Football Federation before announcing his retirement.

Navigating the post-Ronaldo era

The Portugal national team paid tribute to their former captain ahead of their home fixture against Denmark, formally acknowledging his contributions to the federation.

However, Jesus's squad struggled on the pitch in their first match without the 41-year-old forward, suffering a 4-1 defeat as Denmark international Rasmus Højlund scored twice for the visitors.