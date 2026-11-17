Guinea-Bissau vs Madagascar: Super Eagles AFCON hopes suffers major blow as Djurtus go three clear

The chances of Nigeria qualifying for the 2026 AFCON narrowed with results from Group L today.

Guinea-Bissau comfortably defeated Madagascar 2-0 at the Estádio 24 de Setembro on Tuesday afternoon, a result that deals a massive, potentially devastating blow to Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Group L encounter in Bissau was watched with immense anxiety following the Super Eagles' deeply frustrating 0-0 draw away against Tanzania earlier in the day.

Because Tanzania has already secured automatic qualification as tournament co-hosts, only one available ticket remains for the other three teams in the group.

Guinea-Bissau's clinical home victory allows them to pull away at the top of the standings, leaving Nigeria in a highly precarious position as the qualification window narrows.

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Key Match Details

Guinea-Bissau entered the match brimming with confidence after snatching a late 1-1 draw away in Madagascar just four days prior, and watching closest rivals Nigeria drop points against Tanzania hours before kick off.

Returning to home soil, the Wild Dogs asserted their dominance immediately. In the 12th minute, Opa Sanganté broke the deadlock, finishing well to give the hosts a rapid 1-0 advantage.

Madagascar, desperate for points to keep their own slim qualification hopes alive, struggled to cope with the physicality and directness of the hosts.

Guinea-Bissau relentlessly applied pressure, and their talisman delivered before the halftime break. In the 32nd minute, veteran forward Mama Baldé found the back of the net to double the lead, sending his side into the interval with a commanding 2-0 cushion.

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The second half was a professional display of game management from Guinea-Bissau. They successfully neutralised Madagascar's sporadic attacking transitions and maintained total control of the tempo. While they did not add to their goal tally, the defense easily recorded the clean sheet to seal the crucial 2-0 victory.

What the Result Means

For Nigeria, this result is an absolute nightmare. Guinea-Bissau's victory propels them to 10 points further establishing them as the undisputed group leaders.

Following their own lackluster goalless draw in Dar es Salaam, the Super Eagles now find themselves trailing the Wild Dogs in the standings by three points.