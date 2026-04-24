Xenophobic attacks in South Africa: NiDCOM warns Nigerians to “close shops, stay safe”

NiDCOM urges Nigerians in South Africa to shut businesses and stay safe as xenophobic attacks spread across major cities, sparking fear among foreign nationals.

NiDCOM has advised Nigerians in South Africa to close shops and avoid protests due to rising xenophobic violence.

Attacks have been reported in cities including Cape Town, Durban, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with looting and assaults recorded.

More protests are expected, especially around April 27 (Freedom Day), increasing safety concerns for foreign nationals.

Critics highlight weak responses from Nigeria and the African Union, allowing recurring xenophobic attacks to persist.

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Tensions are rising again for Nigerians living in South Africa, as fresh waves of xenophobic attacks push authorities to issue urgent safety warnings.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has advised Nigerians in the country to “close shops and stay safe,” following reports of violence and targeted attacks on foreign-owned businesses.

NiDCOM has urged Nigerian small business owners to close their doors during the upcoming Freedom Day period to avoid being caught in escalating unrest

In a statement released on Friday, the commission warned that protests across cities like Cape Town, Durban, East London, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal have escalated beyond demonstrations into looting, destruction, and physical assaults.

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The situation became even more tense after a viral video showed a Nigerian trader being confronted and ordered to pack up and leave by a group of South Africans. That footage has since triggered fear among many foreign nationals, especially small business owners who rely on daily trade to survive.

According to NiDCOM, intelligence from the Nigerian consulate suggests more protests are likely, particularly in Gauteng Province between April 27 and 29. These demonstrations are reportedly aimed at pressuring authorities over the presence of immigrants.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM

The commission didn’t mince words in its advisory: Nigerians should avoid confrontations, stay away from crowded areas, and keep up with local news updates. It also specifically urged business owners to shut down operations on April 27, Freedom Day, and possibly remain closed for a few days after, since unrest often peaks during that period.

NiDCOM added that it is working closely with the Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg, headed by Ninikanwa O. Okey-Uche, to monitor the situation. It also confirmed that Bianca Onoh is engaging South African authorities directly.

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A deeper problem that keeps returning

Demonstrations in cities like East London and Durban have escalated beyond protests into targeted attacks on foreign-owned businesses

This isn’t the first time xenophobic violence has erupted in South Africa, and that’s part of the concern.

Since the end of apartheid in 1994, the country has seen repeated cycles of anti-foreigner violence, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced. What stands out is who gets targeted: mostly other Africans, especially migrants from sub-Saharan countries like Nigeria and Ghana.

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Many attackers claim foreigners are “taking jobs” or benefiting from resources meant for locals. That narrative, driven by economic hardship and sometimes political rhetoric, continues to fuel hostility.

Groups like Operation Dudula have taken things further, organising campaigns to identify and push out foreign nationals. While they present themselves as community movements, their actions often blur into intimidation and violence.

Where are the big players?

Since the end of apartheid in 1994, the country has seen repeated cycles of anti-foreigner violence, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced

There’s also growing criticism of institutions that are supposed to step in during crises like this.

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The African Union, for example, has long had policies against xenophobia and discrimination. But once again, its response has been muted, raising questions about how effective those commitments really are when things go wrong.

Nigeria’s response hasn’t escaped scrutiny either. During the 2019 attacks, the government under Muhammadu Buhari took swift action, evacuating citizens and engaging South Africa diplomatically. But this time around, the reaction appears slower and less forceful.

Under both Buhari’s later years and the current administration of Bola Tinubu, foreign policy has been described as more reactive than strategic. One major issue has been the delay in appointing ambassadors after they were recalled in 2023, leaving key diplomatic missions without strong leadership for over a year.

A cycle that never really ends

For many observers, xenophobia in South Africa has become cyclical; it flares up, fades, then returns.

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And each time, the same issues remain: economic frustration at home, weak enforcement against perpetrators, and limited pressure from regional bodies.

Until those deeper problems are addressed, situations like this may keep repeating themselves.