South Africans protest against Nigerians, Pakistanis, others for taking their jobs and fueling crime

Anti-immigrant protests erupt in South Africa as demonstrators target Nigerians and others over jobs, crime, and economic hardship.

Fresh anti-immigrant protests have erupted in South Africa, with demonstrators openly targeting nationals from Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and even Mexico, as anger over unemployment, crime, and economic hardship continues to grow.

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The protest organised by the group Action 4 South Africa, led by former Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba, said the group aims to take back their country from illegal foreigners. Mashaba, while speaking to the press enjoyed South Africans around the country to join the movement and pressure the government to begin the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

Patriotic South Africans want their country back. pic.twitter.com/WoT7Zn1VR9 — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) March 25, 2026

The protests, which took place in the coastal city of Durban, saw hundreds of people march through the streets, chanting and carrying placards demanding stricter immigration policies and the deportation of undocumented foreigners. The demonstrations were driven by a mix of civic groups and political movements, including the controversial anti-immigration group Operation Dudula.

Protesters accused foreign nationals of taking jobs meant for South Africans, increasing criminal activities, and placing pressure on already strained public services. These concerns come at a time when the country continues to battle high unemployment and a rising cost of living, leaving many citizens frustrated and searching for answers.

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BREAKING NEWS: South Africans protest against Nigerians 🇳🇬, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mexico, and other countries, blaming them for taking jobs and contributing to crime. pic.twitter.com/Hhlb28ajwE — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) March 25, 2026

Tensions escalated during the demonstrations as security forces moved in to control the crowd. Police reportedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets after some protesters became unruly, raising fears of a repeat of previous xenophobic violence that has plagued the country over the years.

Many business owners, particularly those believed to be foreign nationals, shut down their shops ahead of the protests, fearing attacks, looting, or destruction of property. The atmosphere in parts of Durban remained tense, with uncertainty hanging over both residents and migrants trying to go about their daily lives.

Political voices have also added fuel to the situation. Some leaders have publicly criticised the government’s handling of immigration, arguing that weak border control has worsened unemployment and insecurity. These sentiments are gaining traction, especially as economic pressures continue to bite.

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The protests highlight a deeper issue; how economic hardship can quickly turn into social division. While some South Africans see the demonstrations as a call for government action, others warn that blaming foreigners risks escalating violence and damaging the country’s image.