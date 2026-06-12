Tinubu confers national honours on Joe Igbokwe, Okei-Odumakin, Ralph Obiora, others, see full list

President Bola Tinubu marks Democracy Day 2026 by conferring national honours on veteran activists, journalists, and "soldier-democrats" who fought for the restoration of civil rule.

President Bola Tinubu marks Democracy Day 2026 by conferring national honours on veteran activists, journalists, and "soldier-democrats" who fought for the restoration of civil rule.

President Bola Tinubu has announced national honours for pro-democracy activists, journalists and military officers who played key roles in Nigeria's June 12 struggle and the fight for democratic rule.

President Bola Tinubu conferred national honours on dozens of pro-democracy activists, journalists, civil society leaders and others who suffered persecution, detention and exile during Nigeria's struggle for democracy.

Notable recipients include Joe Okei-Odumakin, Joe Igbokwe, Ralph Obiora, Debo Adeniran, Richard Akinnola and Major-General Ishola Williams, while Dr Arthur Nwankwo and Ben Charles-Obi were honoured posthumously.

Tinubu also recognised several "soldier-democrats" for their role in the June 12 movement and reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to democratic governance during his 2026 Democracy Day address.

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President Bola Tinubu has announced national honours for dozens of Nigerians who played key roles in the country's pro-democracy struggle, particularly during and after the June 12, 1993 presidential election crisis.

The President made the announcement during his Democracy Day address on Thursday, June 12, 2026, recognising individuals who faced persecution, detention, exile, incarceration and other forms of hardship in the fight to restore democratic rule in Nigeria.

Tinubu confers national awards on Ralph Obiora, Joe Okei-Odumakin, Joe Igbokwe, Col Sambo Dasuki, Col Musa Shehu, Muyiwa Adekeye, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Osa Director, George Mbah and others who "suffered persecution" so that "we have democracy today". #DemocracyDay#June12 pic.twitter.com/ePulyUB8Aq — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2026

According to Tinubu, the award recipients made significant sacrifices to ensure that democracy survived in the country.

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"I am also pleased to announce national awards to the following Nigerians, who suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today," the President said.

Among those named for the honours are veteran activists, journalists, politicians and civil society leaders, including:

Chief Ralph Obiora

Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin

Joe Igbokwe

Debo Adeniran

Richard Akinnola

Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd)

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju

Ike Okonta.

Others on the list are:

Barrister Ayoka Lawani

Tunde Fagbenle

Oladele Alake

Olatunji Bello

Louis Odion

Segun Babatope

Sam Omatseye

Sir Ademola Osinubi

Bola Bolawole

Lade Bonuola

Femi Kusa

Chief Ayo Opadokun

Ose Osayande

Barrister Osa Director

Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine

Dr Osagie Obayuwana

Barrister Titus Mann

George Mbah

Dr Niran Malaolu

Femi Aborisade

Jenkins Alumona

Gbemiga Ogunleye

Muyiwa Adekeye.

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Tinubu also posthumously honoured Dr Arthur Nwankwo and Ben Charles-Obi for their contributions to the democratic struggle.

The President further recognised several military officers whom he described as "soldier-democrats" for their roles during the June 12 movement and efforts to return Nigeria to democratic governance.

Those listed include:

Major General MA Garba

Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa

Colonel Umar Farouk Ahmed

Colonel Sambo Dasuki

Colonel Lawan Gwadabe

Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong

Colonel Musa Shehu

Major General Chris Eze

Major General Harris Dzarma

Colonel Isa Jibrin

Major General Joseph Oshanupin

Colonel Olusegun Oloruntoba

Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus

Colonel J Okai

Colonel Emmanuel Ndubueze

Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu Muazu.

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Tinubu also recognised Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, who is already a recipient of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) honour.

The President disclosed that the full honours list, including the specific national awards conferred on each recipient, will be released in the coming days.

Reflecting on Nigeria's democratic journey, Tinubu noted that many people doubted whether democracy would survive in a country as diverse as Nigeria.

"Fellow Nigerians, 27 years ago, many doubted democracy would survive here because of our diversity. Today, our diversity sustains our democracy," he said.

Reflecting on 27 years of uninterrupted democracy, President Tinubu reminded the nation that June 12 proves Nigerians may bend, but they do not break.

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"The road ahead is steep. But June 12 reminds us: Nigerians do not break. We bend, we bleed, but we do not break."

The President called on citizens to recommit themselves to democratic values and nation-building.

"Let us renew our covenant: That the labours of our heroes' past shall never be in vain, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this land."