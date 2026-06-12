Tinubu confers national honours on Joe Igbokwe, Okei-Odumakin, Ralph Obiora, others, see full list
President Bola Tinubu conferred national honours on dozens of pro-democracy activists, journalists, civil society leaders and others who suffered persecution, detention and exile during Nigeria's struggle for democracy.
Notable recipients include Joe Okei-Odumakin, Joe Igbokwe, Ralph Obiora, Debo Adeniran, Richard Akinnola and Major-General Ishola Williams, while Dr Arthur Nwankwo and Ben Charles-Obi were honoured posthumously.
Tinubu also recognised several "soldier-democrats" for their role in the June 12 movement and reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to democratic governance during his 2026 Democracy Day address.
President Bola Tinubu has announced national honours for dozens of Nigerians who played key roles in the country's pro-democracy struggle, particularly during and after the June 12, 1993 presidential election crisis.
The President made the announcement during his Democracy Day address on Thursday, June 12, 2026, recognising individuals who faced persecution, detention, exile, incarceration and other forms of hardship in the fight to restore democratic rule in Nigeria.
Tinubu confers national awards on Ralph Obiora, Joe Okei-Odumakin, Joe Igbokwe, Col Sambo Dasuki, Col Musa Shehu, Muyiwa Adekeye, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, Osa Director, George Mbah and others who "suffered persecution" so that "we have democracy today". #DemocracyDay#June12 pic.twitter.com/ePulyUB8Aq— Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2026
According to Tinubu, the award recipients made significant sacrifices to ensure that democracy survived in the country.
"I am also pleased to announce national awards to the following Nigerians, who suffered persecution, endured indignities, exile, incarceration, and, at times, solitary confinement, so that we have democracy today," the President said.
Among those named for the honours are veteran activists, journalists, politicians and civil society leaders, including:
Chief Ralph Obiora
Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin
Joe Igbokwe
Debo Adeniran
Richard Akinnola
Major-General Ishola Williams (rtd)
Babajide Kolade-Otitoju
Ike Okonta.
Others on the list are:
Barrister Ayoka Lawani
Tunde Fagbenle
Oladele Alake
Olatunji Bello
Louis Odion
Segun Babatope
Sam Omatseye
Sir Ademola Osinubi
Bola Bolawole
Lade Bonuola
Femi Kusa
Chief Ayo Opadokun
Ose Osayande
Barrister Osa Director
Prof. Sylvester Odion-Akhaine
Dr Osagie Obayuwana
Barrister Titus Mann
George Mbah
Dr Niran Malaolu
Femi Aborisade
Jenkins Alumona
Gbemiga Ogunleye
Muyiwa Adekeye.
Tinubu also posthumously honoured Dr Arthur Nwankwo and Ben Charles-Obi for their contributions to the democratic struggle.
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The President further recognised several military officers whom he described as "soldier-democrats" for their roles during the June 12 movement and efforts to return Nigeria to democratic governance.
Those listed include:
Major General MA Garba
Brigadier General Lawal Jaafaru Isa
Colonel Umar Farouk Ahmed
Colonel Sambo Dasuki
Colonel Lawan Gwadabe
Brigadier Jonathan Ndam Temlong
Colonel Musa Shehu
Major General Chris Eze
Major General Harris Dzarma
Colonel Isa Jibrin
Major General Joseph Oshanupin
Colonel Olusegun Oloruntoba
Lieutenant Colonel Happy Kefas Bulus
Colonel J Okai
Colonel Emmanuel Ndubueze
Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu Muazu.
Tinubu also recognised Brigadier Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, who is already a recipient of the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) honour.
The President disclosed that the full honours list, including the specific national awards conferred on each recipient, will be released in the coming days.
Reflecting on Nigeria's democratic journey, Tinubu noted that many people doubted whether democracy would survive in a country as diverse as Nigeria.
"Fellow Nigerians, 27 years ago, many doubted democracy would survive here because of our diversity. Today, our diversity sustains our democracy," he said.
"The road ahead is steep. But June 12 reminds us: Nigerians do not break. We bend, we bleed, but we do not break."
The President called on citizens to recommit themselves to democratic values and nation-building.
"Let us renew our covenant: That the labours of our heroes' past shall never be in vain, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this land."
June 12 is celebrated annually as Nigeria's Democracy Day in honour of the 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the freest and fairest poll in the country's history. The election, believed to have been won by the late Chief MKO Abiola, was annulled by the military government, triggering years of political resistance and pro-democracy activism that eventually led to the restoration of civilian rule in 1999.