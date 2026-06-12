Human rights lawyer, Barrister Festus Ogun threatens to drag NYSC to court over posting corps members to insecure states

Human rights lawyer, Barrister Festus Ogun threatens to drag NYSC to court over posting corps members to insecure states

Why NYSC may face court action over corps members posted to insecure states

Human rights lawyer Festus Ogun is threatening legal action against NYSC over postings to insecure states amid rising kidnappings, raising fresh concerns about corps members’ safety in Nigeria.

Barrister Festus Ogun is considering legal action against NYSC over postings to insecure states.

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The concern is driven by rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity in parts of Nigeria.

He argues corps members’ right to safety is being compromised during deployment and travel.

NYSC has not responded, but the issue has sparked renewed national debate.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) may face legal action over concerns that it continues to deploy corps members to states considered unsafe due to rising insecurity, including cases of kidnapping and banditry in parts of Nigeria.

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The planned suit is being threatened by human rights lawyer, Barrister Festus Ogun, who argues that the NYSC’s deployment policy exposes corps members to avoidable danger and may amount to a violation of their fundamental right to life and safety.

According to reports, Ogun is considering approaching the court to compel the NYSC to review its posting structure, especially in states where insecurity has worsened in recent years.

Human rights lawyer, Barrister Festus Ogun

The concern comes amid repeated incidents of kidnappings, highway attacks, and rural violence across parts of the country, particularly in the North-West and North-Central regions.

Ogun argues that while the NYSC scheme was established in 1973 to promote national unity by posting graduates across different states, the current security realities in Nigeria make urgent reforms necessary to protect corps members .

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He also raised concerns about the risks corps members face during travel to their places of primary assignment, noting that many are required to pass through highways and rural roads where they may be exposed to kidnapping, robbery, or other violent attacks.

Civil society groups have also echoed similar concerns in recent years, especially following reports of corps members being victims of insecurity-related incidents while travelling or serving in remote communities.

The planned legal action is expected to push for stricter safety measures, including improved security assessment before postings, stronger protection for corps members in transit, and possible restrictions on deployment to high-risk areas.

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However, the issue continues to generate debate nationwide, as many Nigerians believe the NYSC remains a key institution for national integration and unity, exposing young graduates to different cultures and regions.

As of now, no formal court case has been filed, but the threat of legal action has intensified conversations around the safety and future of the NYSC scheme.