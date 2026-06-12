As Nigeria marks Democracy Day on June 12, the multifaceted legacy of Chief MKO Abiola lives on through his children, who have carved out prominent niches in politics, global business, and human rights activism

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day on June 12, the multifaceted legacy of Chief MKO Abiola lives on through his children, who have carved out prominent niches in politics, global business, and human rights activism

Meet Some of MKO Abiola's Children and What They Are Doing Today

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, take a look at some of MKO Abiola's children, their careers, and how they are making their mark in business, public service, law and democracy advocacy.

MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, remains a key figure in Nigeria's democratic history.

Some of his children, including Hafsat Abiola-Costello, Dupsy Abiola and Kola Abiola, have built careers in activism, business, law and public affairs.

Others, such as Lola Abiola-Edewor and Abdul Mumuni Abiola, have gained public attention through government service and family-related matters.

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Every year on June 12, Nigerians celebrate Democracy Day in honour of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, popularly known as MKO Abiola.

The businessman, publisher, philanthropist and politician remains one of the most influential figures in Nigeria's democratic history. Abiola is widely believed to have won the June 12, 1993 presidential election, regarded as the freest and fairest election in the country's history, before the result was annulled by the military government.

Following the annulment, Abiola declared himself president and was later arrested. He died in detention on July 7, 1998.

Beyond politics, MKO Abiola was also a family man with many children. While some of them have stayed away from the public eye, others have built successful careers in business, law, public service and democracy advocacy.

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Here are some of MKO Abiola's children and what they are known for today.

Kola Abiola

Kola Abiola

Kola Abiola is one of MKO Abiola's most prominent sons and the eldest child born to Simbiat Atinuke Abiola.

Over the years, he has remained one of the most vocal members of the Abiola family, frequently speaking on national issues and matters relating to his father's legacy. His public appearances and comments often attract media attention, especially around Democracy Day commemorations.

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Hafsat Abiola-Costello

Hafsat Abiola-Costello

Hafsat Abiola-Costello is a well-known Nigerian human rights and democracy activist.

She studied at Harvard University and has spent years advocating for democratic governance, women's rights and civic participation in Nigeria.

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Hafsat is the founder of the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy (KIND), an organisation named after her late mother, Kudirat Abiola, which focuses on strengthening civil society and promoting democratic values.

She married Nicholas Costello in 2005 and remains active in social impact and governance initiatives.

Dupsy Abiola

Dupsy Abiola

Born in North London, Dupsy Abiola is a Nigerian-British lawyer, entrepreneur and technology executive.

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She studied at the University of Oxford and has held leadership roles in global organisations. She previously served as Chief Innovation Officer at International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company of British Airways and Iberia.

Dupsy is also the founder of Intern Avenue, a platform created to help young people gain work experience and internship opportunities.

Abdul Mumuni Abiola

Abdul Mumuni Abiola

Abdul Mumuni Abiola is one of the children of MKO and Kudirat Abiola.

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He has occasionally made headlines over disputes relating to family inheritance matters. In previous interviews, Abdul claimed that some of his older siblings were attempting to exclude him from aspects of their father's estate, allegations that generated public discussion at the time.

Despite the controversies, he remains one of the more publicly known members of the Abiola family.

Lola Abiola-Edewor

Lola Abiola-Edewor

Lola Abiola-Edewor has built a career in public service and financial administration.

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She gained national attention after her appointment as Executive Director of Corporate Services at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Her appointment was approved by the Senate, placing her among the notable members of the Abiola family serving in strategic positions within government institutions.

MKO Abiola's Enduring Legacy

More than three decades after the June 12 election, MKO Abiola's name remains closely linked with Nigeria's democratic journey.

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