Apple Music launches exclusive Warm Up Playlists, curated by Africa’s  biggest Football Stars

Apple Music today announces the launch of a series of new exclusive The Warm Up playlists, curated by some of Africa’s most celebrated football stars that offer fans a taste of the music that soundtracks pre-match routines, locker room rituals, and head-in-the-game preparation before these athletes step onto the field.

Fusing football and music culture, The Warm Up explores the role music plays in elite performance, focus and emotional balance through personally curated playlists and exclusive interviews with leading Bafana Bafana (South Africa) players like Themba Zwane, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Bongani Zungu and rising defender Malibongwe Khoza. They are joined by Black Stars (Ghana) internationals Gideon Mensah and Jordan Ayew.

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Their selections span Amapiano, Afrobeats, Afro-Pop, Hip-Hop and iconic tracks, revealing the deeply personal connection between music and athlete, with each player’s selections playing a role in their mental preparation to perform at the top of their game. Across the playlists, artists including Kabza De Small , Sjava , Dave , Tems , AKA , and Zee Nxumalo become the sound of moments of reflection, motivation, confidence and composure before kick-off.

“For me, music is more about controlling my nerves than getting hyped,” says Aubrey Modiba. “Before games, there’s always pressure and expectation. Music helps me stay relaxed and not overthink things before kick-off.”

“ Baby Girl ” by Cassper Nyovest is a go-to track for Modiba when he needs to calm his mind. “This is one of those chilled songs that takes my mind away from football a bit,” he says. ”It reminds me of family, love, and the people waiting for you at home after all the noise from the game.”

Themba Zwane, captain of Mamelodi Sundowns, echoes this. He describes music as a grounding force before high-pressure matches. “It’s not always about getting hyped,” he explains. “Sometimes it’s about reflection, gratitude, and reminding yourself why you play the game.”

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“ Abangani ” by Sjava ft. Emtee & Saudi is a song that reminds Zwane to stay grounded. “I like how this song talks about friendships, loyalty, and fake love. As you grow in life and football, you learn that not everybody around you has good intentions. It reminds me to stay close to the people who are genuine.”

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena says that for him, music can be powerful enough to shape the emotional rhythm of match day itself. “Some days you need calmness, other days you need fire,” he says. “The right song can completely change your energy when walking into a stadium.”

“ Imithandazo ” by Kabza De Small ft. Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa & Sizwe Alakine is one of those tracks. “‘Imithandazo’ is powerful because it speaks about prayer, pressure, and surviving difficult moments,” Mokoena says. “Football tests you mentally all the time, so I connect with that message deeply. It reminds me to stay grounded no matter how big the stage is.”

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Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah says music plays a vital role in helping him prepare for the possible outcome of every game. “There are certain games where I need to be laser-focused to get the maximum results, and there are others where I need to be level-headed — and music helps me do that,” Mensah tells Apple Music.

Though he enjoys a wide range of genres, dancehall features prominently in his Warm Up Playlist selections, including tracks like “ Stay to Myself ,” “ Where is The Love ,” and “ Jireh .”

Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew tells Apple Music, “I’m a very calm person naturally, so music helps me get into the right frame of mind before the game starts. It gets me hyped.” Ayew added, “I listen to a lot of Afrobeats. I grew up on Azonto, so falling in love with Afrobeats now is just the natural progression. Anything Wizkid and Rema, you’ll find me there. I love King Promise too, I think he’s one of Ghana’s biggest stars putting on for the country at the moment.”

For Bongani Zungu, music serves as both meditation and motivation. “Some songs help me meditate and lock in before kick-off,” he says. “ Without You ” by Avicii is essential for Zungu. “This song is incredible,” he says. “The beat and lyrics really motivate me and remind me to keep working hard.”

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Meanwhile, Malibongwe Khoza highlights how music helps him mentally separate from pressure before matches. “Football is emotional and high-pressure,” he says. “Music helps me stay balanced. It puts me in a space where I feel focused, sharp, and ready to perform.”

“Too Easy” by Gunna & Future is his pre-game go-to. “Sometimes before a game, you need music that reminds you to trust yourself and enjoy the moment,” he says. “This track gives me that feeling.”

The Warm Up playlists offer fans a rare insight into the sounds and songs that accompany players behind the scenes of the action on the field. These are personal stories that reveal the nexus between professional sport and contemporary African music culture.