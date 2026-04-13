‘Simply because I am not Black!’: Elon Musk accuses South African government of racism over continued Starlink blockage

Elon Musk criticises South Africa’s B-BBEE laws after Starlink is denied a licence, sparking debate over race, policy, and economic inclusion.

Elon Musk accused South Africa of racial discrimination after Starlink failed to secure an operating licence under B-BBEE laws.

The policy requires companies to meet Black ownership and leadership criteria to address apartheid-era economic inequality.

Musk rejected alleged offers to bypass the rules, insisting such arrangements would be dishonest.

The controversy has split opinion, with critics questioning Musk’s stance and pointing to global precedents for similar policies.

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Elon Musk took to social media on April 12 to accuse South Africa of racial discrimination after Starlink was denied an operating license in the country, citing the nation's Black Economic Empowerment laws as the reason.

"South Africa won't allow Starlink to be licensed, even though I was BORN THERE, simply because I am not Black," Musk wrote.

Elon Musk, the owner of Starlink and the X platform | Credit: Getty Images

He also claimed that Starlink had been approached multiple times with offers to obtain a license by misrepresenting a Black South African as the company's local operator, an arrangement he said he refused.

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"Racism should not be rewarded no matter to which race it is applied. Shame on the racist politicians in South Africa," he added.

South Africa won’t allow Starlink to be licensed, even though I was BORN THERE, simply because I am not Black!



We were offered many times the opportunity to bribe our way to a license by pretending that a Black guy runs Starlink SA, but I have refused to do so on principle.… https://t.co/m6G1ZQcC1C — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2026

The law Musk is objecting to is the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, No. 53 of 2003, better known as B-BBEE.

The legislation was introduced to address the deep economic inequalities left behind by apartheid, following South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994.

Its core objective is to increase the participation of Black South Africans in the country's economy.

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The B-BBEE Act was introduced in 2003

Companies operating in South Africa are assessed through a scorecard covering five areas: ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development, and socio-economic development.

Starlink, by most reasonable readings, does not meet the ownership or management criteria under that framework, which requires meaningful Black South African equity and representation in senior leadership.

South Africa is not unique in taking this approach. Malaysia introduced its New Economic Policy following race riots in 1969, targeting a 30% equity share for the indigenous Bumiputera population in business.

The B-BBEE scorecard

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In the United States, affirmative action in federal contracting remains in place.

Canada mandates that employers actively work to eliminate barriers for women, Indigenous people, and people with disabilities across key sectors including banking, transportation, and communications.

The argument that countries have a right to build policy around correcting historical exclusion is not new, and it is not without precedent. Which makes Musk's framing that he, as a billionaire denied a business license, is experiencing racism, land awkwardly at best.

The reaction online has been predictably divided. Some have seized on his statement as proof that racial discrimination cuts both ways.

If this was against any other race.



There'd be political and legacy media uproar.



We see who says and does what in these times. — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) April 12, 2026

Others have pointed to the many white-owned businesses that operate successfully in South Africa and questioned why Starlink specifically cannot meet the threshold and whether Musk's outrage is more about the law's inconvenience to him than any principled stand.

You’re a blatant liar. That’s exactly why this platform has become so distasteful. You acquired it on the promise of tackling misinformation, yet you’ve become one of its biggest sources. There are over 500 American companies operating in South Africa, many of them led by white… — Michael de Villiers (@Mikedotcoza) April 12, 2026

What is clear is that B-BBEE exists for reasons that did not begin with Elon Musk, and will not end with him either.