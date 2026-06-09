Nigeria to hit back at South Africa over growing concerns of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

Nigeria to hit back at South Africa over growing concerns of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians

Xenophobia: Nigeria to retaliate against South Africa over attacks on Nigerians

The Federal Government says it is considering retaliatory measures against South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians, as plans begin to evacuate affected citizens back home.

The Federal Government says retaliatory measures against South Africa are being considered over xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the option is “not off the table.”

Nigeria has begun arrangements to evacuate citizens affected by the anti-immigrant tensions in South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned xenophobia and warned citizens not to enforce immigration laws themselves.

The Federal Government has said it is considering retaliatory measures against South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks and growing hostility towards Nigerians and other African migrants living in the country.

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Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu , disclosed this while addressing concerns over the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa amid a fresh wave of anti-immigrant protests and tensions.

According to the minister, Nigeria is closely monitoring the situation and has not ruled out taking action against South African interests if the attacks and harassment of Nigerians continue.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

"That is a situation that we are considering. It is not off the table," she said when asked whether Nigeria could respond with measures targeting South Africans living or doing business in Nigeria.

The warning comes as concerns mount over reports of intimidation, forced displacement and threats against foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

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In recent weeks, anti-immigrant groups have intensified campaigns demanding the removal of undocumented migrants, leading to fears among many Nigerians residing in the country.

The development has prompted the Nigerian government to begin arrangements for the voluntary evacuation of citizens who wish to return home.

xenophobic attacks

Odumegwu-Ojukwu revealed that more than 1,000 Nigerians had already undergone documentation and screening processes as part of plans to facilitate their return to Nigeria.

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An initial batch of returnees is expected to arrive in the country once logistical and documentation requirements are completed.

The minister expressed disappointment over the recurring attacks, noting that many Nigerians believe South Africa has failed to appreciate the role Nigeria played in supporting the country's liberation struggle during the apartheid era.

She recalled that Nigeria committed significant resources and diplomatic support to the anti-apartheid movement, helping South Africa in its fight against racial segregation and oppression.

According to her, many Nigerians feel betrayed by the continued targeting of African migrants despite the historic relationship between both countries.

The latest tensions come at a time when South African authorities are facing increasing pressure from citizens concerned about unemployment, crime and illegal immigration.

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In a recent national address, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged public concerns over illegal immigration but warned citizens against taking the law into their own hands.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

Ramaphosa stressed that only authorised government officials are permitted to enforce immigration laws and cautioned against confronting people on the streets to demand proof of nationality or immigration status.

He also condemned xenophobia and pledged action against groups promoting violence, intimidation and lawlessness.

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Despite these assurances, concerns remain among Nigerians and other African migrants who fear that anti-foreigner sentiment could lead to further attacks.