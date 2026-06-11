Nigeria, China mark 55 years of diplomatic relations, seek deeper cooperation in technology, trade

Officials from Nigeria and China celebrate 55 years of robust diplomatic ties at a cultural exhibition in Abuja, pledging to deepen ties in tech, trade, and innovation.

Officials from Nigeria and China celebrate 55 years of robust diplomatic ties at a cultural exhibition in Abuja, pledging to deepen ties in tech, trade, and innovation.

Nigeria and China have celebrated 55 years of diplomatic relations, reaffirming commitments to deeper cooperation in trade, technology, innovation and cultural exchanges during an event in Abuja.

Nigeria and China marked 55 years of diplomatic ties and pledged to strengthen cooperation across technology, trade, innovation and culture.

Chinese officials said a new zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries, including Nigeria, could boost economic opportunities and support development.

Both countries highlighted cultural exchange and people-to-people engagement as key tools for deepening relations and promoting mutual understanding.

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Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties as both countries celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations.

Officials from the two nations made the pledge on Wednesday during the opening of the "Fan, Charm and Ink Fragrance: Cultural Resonance of Traditional Calligraphy and Tang Dynasty Virtual Reality" exhibition held at the China Cultural Centre in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and Director of the China Cultural Centre, Yang Jianxing, described the relationship between Nigeria and China as one that has continued to deliver benefits for both countries since diplomatic ties were established in 1971.

Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and Director of the China Cultural Centre, Yang Jianxing

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According to him, the anniversary comes at a significant moment as 2026 has also been designated the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

“This year is of special significance, marking both the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria and the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

“For 55 years, the friendship between China and Nigeria has been profound and enduring, and the two countries have achieved mutually beneficial development,” Yang said.

He noted that cooperation between the two countries has expanded over the years, with growing interactions across culture, education, business and other sectors.

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“Exchanges and visits between China and Nigeria in various fields are becoming increasingly frequent, and the friendship between the two peoples is growing stronger every day,” he added.

Yang also highlighted China's recent trade policy towards African countries, saying Nigeria stands to benefit from the zero-tariff initiative introduced by Beijing.

“On May 1 this year, China began implementing zero-tariff measures for 53 African countries, including Nigeria, with which it has diplomatic relations. This will provide Nigeria and other African countries with more mutually beneficial market opportunities and will greatly contribute to Nigeria’s economic development and the improvement of people’s well-being,” he said.

According to him, the exhibition itself is part of broader efforts to promote cultural understanding and people-to-people connections between both nations.

The exhibition seamlessly blends ancient history with modern technology, showcasing traditional calligraphy alongside immersive Tang Dynasty Virtual Reality experiences.

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“Holding this exhibition is one of the important measures to promote cultural exchange and mutual learning between China and Nigeria,” Yang said.

The event coincided with the International Day for Dialogue of Civilisations, which is observed annually on June 10 following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2024.

Amid growing global tensions, Yang stressed the importance of dialogue and cultural engagement among nations.

“We must enhance understanding and cultivate mutual trust through dialogue, promote unity and seek consensus through exchanges, and continuously solidify the cultural foundation for building a community with a shared future for mankind,” he said.

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Also speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Mukhtar Muhammad, said Nigeria and China should continue to build on existing partnerships, particularly in science, innovation and technology.

“China and Nigeria have a lot to share, not only in terms of culture and heritage and tradition, but also in advancing the efficiency of human performance around the globe.

“Nigeria has the largest population in Africa, and therefore a dialogue with the Chinese civilisation is really something that will help us to advance further in terms of technology, innovation and science,” he said.

Following Beijing's implementation of zero-tariff measures for Nigeria on May 1, trade cooperation is expected to reach new heights, opening up massive market opportunities.

Muhammad noted that several bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding have already been signed between the two countries and urged both sides to deepen collaboration.

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“We have already established a lot of bilateral relationships, including several memoranda of understanding that have been signed between the two countries,” he said.

The exhibition showcases traditional Chinese calligraphy, paintings and virtual reality experiences inspired by China's Tang Dynasty. It will remain open to visitors at the China Cultural Centre in Abuja until July 10.

Nigeria and China formally established diplomatic relations on February 10, 1971. Over the decades, cooperation between the two countries has expanded into key sectors including trade, infrastructure development, education, technology, agriculture and cultural exchanges.