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Chinese envoy calls for more Mandarin teaching in Nigerian schools to boost education, cultural ties

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 08:09 - 27 July 2026
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Chinese envoy advocates Mandarin teaching in Nigerian schools.
Chinese Consul-General Yan Yuqing has called for more Mandarin teaching in Nigerian schools to strengthen education and cultural ties between Nigeria and China.
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  • China’s Consul-General in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, called for wider Mandarin teaching in Nigerian schools.

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  • She said language education can strengthen cultural and educational ties.

  • The remarks were made during a visit to Grace Schools in Lagos.

  • Mandarin programmes in Nigeria are currently offered through some schools and institutions.

The Consul-General of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing, has called for the expansion of Mandarin language teaching in Nigerian schools, saying it would help strengthen educational exchanges and cultural ties between Nigeria and China.

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Yuqing made the call during a visit to Grace Schools in Lagos, where she interacted with students learning Mandarin as part of the school’s foreign language programme. She praised the students’ interest and confidence in learning the Chinese language and culture.

The Chinese diplomat said introducing more Nigerian students to Mandarin could create more opportunities for academic and professional development, especially as relations between Nigeria and China continue to grow.

According to Yuqing, language learning serves as a bridge between countries by improving communication, encouraging cultural understanding and supporting people-to-people relationships. She encouraged more schools to embrace Chinese language education to expose young Nigerians to global opportunities.

Grace Schools, where the envoy made the remarks, has reportedly offered Mandarin as part of its curriculum for several years and has collaborated with the Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos to support Chinese language and cultural education.

Consul-General of China in Lagos, Yan Yuqing
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During the visit, students reportedly demonstrated their Mandarin skills through conversations and cultural presentations showcasing aspects of Chinese heritage. The school’s programme also aims to expose learners to Chinese traditions beyond language instruction.

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Yuqing noted that China has supported Mandarin learning initiatives in Nigeria through institutions such as the Confucius Institute and other language programmes, which have helped Nigerian students gain exposure to Chinese culture and educational opportunities.

The call comes as Nigeria and China continue to deepen cooperation in areas including education, trade, technology and cultural exchange. Mandarin has become increasingly popular in some Nigerian schools and universities, with learners seeking language skills that could improve access to international study and career opportunities.

However, the envoy’s statement was a call for wider adoption of Mandarin teaching and does not represent a new Nigerian government policy requiring schools to teach the language.

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