‘My gift to you, I love you’ — Davido surprises Mayorkun with a Tesla Cybertruck worth millions

Davido has gifted former DMW signee Mayorkun a Tesla Cybertruck, sharing the surprise on Instagram with a heartfelt message years after the singer left the label.

Davido surprised Mayorkun with a Tesla Cybertruck and shared the moment on Instagram.

Mayorkun thanked the Afrobeats star, highlighting their enduring relationship after leaving DMW.

The luxury electric pickup is valued at tens of thousands of dollars, making it one of Davido's most notable celebrity gifts.

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Afrobeats superstar Davido has gifted his former signee Mayorkun a Tesla Cybertruck, sharing the gesture publicly on his Instagram Story alongside a heartfelt message that has since gone viral.

"My gift to you. I love you #iammayorkun," Davido wrote, before directing an associate to have the luxury electric vehicle delivered the following day.

Davido and Mayorkun

Mayorkun, whose real name is Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, responded on his own Instagram Story with a simple but loaded message, "Love 4L, OO1", an acknowledgement of the bond he and Davido have maintained long after their professional relationship ended.

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The Cybertruck, Tesla's all-electric pickup truck known for its distinctive futuristic stainless steel body, retails in the United States for between $69,990 and $99,990 depending on the model and configuration, placing the gift's value well into the hundreds of millions of naira at current exchange rates.

Davido's story announcing the gift

Mayorkun was signed to Davido's label, Davido Music Worldwide, in 2016 after Davido spotted a cover video he posted online while working a bank job he was preparing to resign from. Davido reached out the same day Mayorkun wrote his resignation letter, signed him, and launched his career with the debut single ‘Eleko’.

The two built one of Nollywood's most celebrated artist-label relationships over five years, with Mayorkun releasing his debut album The Mayor of Lagos under DMW in 2018 before eventually parting ways with the label in 2021 to sign with Sony Music West Africa.

Mayorkun's response to his story

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Despite the split, Sunday's gesture suggests the relationship between the two has remained intact. Mayorkun has continued to reference Davido's influence on his career publicly, and Davido has consistently shown up for his former acts in ways that extend beyond business.