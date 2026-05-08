South Africa opposes Nigeria’s plan to evacuate citizens amid rising xenophobic attacks

South Africa is opposing Nigeria from evacuating her citizens

South Africa is opposing Nigeria from evacuating her citizens

Fresh diplomatic tensions are emerging between Nigeria and South Africa after the South African government reportedly objected to Nigeria’s planned evacuation of citizens willing to return home following renewed xenophobic attacks in the country.

South Africa raised objections to Nigeria’s evacuation plan for citizens.

Nigeria says it cannot ignore rising xenophobic attacks against Nigerians.

Over 130 Nigerians have reportedly requested repatriation.

Fresh tensions are emerging between both countries over the crisis.

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Fresh diplomatic tensions are emerging between Nigeria and South Africa after the South African government reportedly objected to Nigeria’s planned evacuation of citizens willing to return home following renewed xenophobic attacks in the country.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu , disclosed that South Africa raised concerns over the evacuation move during discussions between officials of both countries.

According to her, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, expressed reservations about the decision after Nigeria announced plans to evacuate citizens seeking to leave the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu

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The Nigerian government, however, insisted it could not remain silent amid reports of harassment, intimidation and attacks targeting Nigerians and other foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigeria’s priority remains the safety and protection of its citizens, especially those who now fear for their lives following the latest wave of anti-foreigner protests.

The development follows growing unrest in cities including Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban, where anti-immigration demonstrations have intensified in recent weeks.

Some protesters have accused foreign nationals of contributing to unemployment, crime and pressure on public services, triggering fears of another widespread xenophobic crisis similar to previous deadly attacks recorded in South Africa.

Reports indicate that more than 130 Nigerians have already requested repatriation under a government-assisted return arrangement.

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Nigeria has also raised concerns over the deaths of two Nigerians allegedly linked to South African security operatives, demanding investigations, accountability and official autopsy reports.

The foreign affairs minister further warned that continued attacks against Nigerians could eventually affect South African businesses operating in Nigeria if tensions continue escalating.

She also expressed concern over reports that Nigerian children living in South Africa, including children from mixed Nigerian-South African families, are facing bullying and discrimination in schools.

Despite the concerns, South African authorities have publicly condemned xenophobic violence and promised action against attacks targeting foreigners.

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The latest dispute adds another layer to the long-running tensions surrounding xenophobia in South Africa, an issue that has repeatedly strained relations between Africa’s two largest economies.