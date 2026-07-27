Chris Brown faces up to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty over London nightclub incident

Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to an affray charge over a London nightclub incident and could face up to three years in prison after sentencing.

Chris Brown pleaded guilty to an affray charge linked to a 2023 London nightclub incident.

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The singer could face up to three years in prison, although sentencing is yet to happen.

More serious charges against him were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Brown will be sentenced in October 2026.

American singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to an affray charge linked to a 2023 nightclub incident in London, a move that could see him face up to three years in prison when he is sentenced.

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Brown, 37, appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he admitted the charge of affray over an incident involving music producer Abraham “Abe” Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London, in February 2023.

Prosecutors alleged that Brown struck Diaw with a bottle during a confrontation at the nightclub. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV, and Brown was initially facing more serious allegations, including causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

However, as part of a plea agreement, those more serious charges were dropped after Brown pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of affray.

Chris Brown

Under UK law, affray involves the use or threat of unlawful violence that causes another person to fear for their safety. The offence carries a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison, although the final punishment will be determined by the court during sentencing.

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Brown’s co-defendant, his vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, also known as HoodyBaby, also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

The case dates back to February 2023, but Brown was not arrested until May 2025, when he was detained in the United Kingdom after arriving in Manchester. He was later granted bail after providing a £5 million security payment, allowing him to continue with his planned tour commitments.

Brown is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on October 26, where a judge will decide the appropriate penalty.

The singer has previously faced legal issues, including his widely reported 2009 assault case involving singer Rihanna, for which he pleaded guilty and received probation and community service.

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Despite the controversies, Brown remains one of the most commercially successful R&B artists of his generation, with multiple Grammy Awards and global hits throughout his career.