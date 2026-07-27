Marvel reveals actor to play T'Challa's son, the next Black Panther in Black Panther III

Marvel Studios has announced BAFTA winner David Jonsson as the new Black Panther. The British actor will play T'Challa's grown son in the franchise's third film, succeeding the late Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel has cast British actor David Jonsson as the new Black Panther.

Jonsson will play the grown son of T'Challa in the third Black Panther film.

Ryan Coogler, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke confirmed the casting at Comic-Con.

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Marvel Studios has officially revealed the actor who will take on the Black Panther mantle in the franchise's third instalment, with British star David Jonsson announced as the lead at Comic-Con International on Saturday.

Jonsson, 32, will play the grown son of T'Challa, the character immortalised by the late Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. The casting marks the first time a new face has been officially attached to the central Black Panther role since Boseman's death.

British star David Jonsson

Director Ryan Coogler, who helmed both previous Black Panther films and recently won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for his vampire film Sinners, joined Jonsson on stage alongside returning cast members Letitia Wright and Winston Duke to make the announcement.

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"The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played. And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up, he comes of age," Coogler said.

Ryan Coogler with the cast of Black Panther

Jonsson, visibly moved by the moment, kept his words brief.

"Thank you to this family that I have the honour and the blessing to join. I don't want to say too much, because I want to let the screen do the talking," he said.

Who is David Jonsson

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Born in London, Jonsson began his career in West End theatre before transitioning to screen. He is best known internationally for playing Augustus Sackey in the first two seasons of the critically acclaimed British drama Industry, and more recently starred in the 2025 adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk and the sci-fi horror film Alien: Romulus.

David Jonsson as Augustus Sackey

He won the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2025, one of the industry's most closely watched indicators of emerging talent.

What we know about Black Panther III

Chadwick Boseman as the Iconic King T'Challa in Marvel's 'Black Panther' [Syfy Wire]

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The film is scheduled for release in US cinemas on December 15, 2028, with a UK date yet to be confirmed. Letitia Wright, who took centre stage in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever following Boseman's death, and Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku, are both confirmed to return.