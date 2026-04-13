The Art of Craft, Captured at Woven Threads

A closer look at the designers, details, and silhouettes that defined four days of intentional fashion in Lagos.

Memory, labour, and intention. These three words followed me followed me through the 8th edition of Woven Threads, a four-day event that asked us to reconsider what it means to make, to wear, and to sustain clothes. Hosted by Style House Files as part of its wider ecosystem alongside Lagos Fashion Week, this year’s theme, CRAFTED, was framed as a system. A living, evolving language that holds history in one hand and possibility in the other.

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I spent the weekend moving between conversations and collections—listening, observing, taking mental notes I knew would stay with me long after the final day. The programme opened digitally, stretching beyond Lagos into a wider, cross-continental dialogue. Designers and makers shared finished pieces and processes: reconstructed materials, the intelligence behind textiles, deliberate pace in an increasingly fast world.

The digital programme featured presentations and conversations with Made For A Woman, Siviwe James, Dunsin Crafts, Emmy Kasbit, Tuntunre, and This Is Us, each offering perspectives on sustainability, reconstruction, material intelligence, and craft-led design across the continent.

What struck me most, sitting through the talks, was how urgently the room pushed past the language of “sustainability” as we’ve come to know it. There was a shared understanding that the word, in many ways, has been flattened and reduced to marketing, stripped of depth. Sustainability is also about people, about infrastructure, about who benefits and who is remembered in the process of making. And then there were the clothes.

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Seeing the collections up close and on the runway shifted everything from theory into something tactile.

Cynthia Abila’s pieces felt sharp, but still playful. There were denim two-pieces that leaned into structure. And then, almost as a contrast, a strapless butter-yellow gown moved down; the beading and fringe caught the light with every step, adding movement.

Cynthia Abila/ Courtesy Lagos Fashion Week Runway Images; Kola Oshalusi (Insigna Media)

Cynthia Abila/ Courtesy Lagos Fashion Week Runway Images; Kola Oshalusi (Insigna Media)

Closing look, Cynthia Abila/ Courtesy Lagos Fashion Week Runway Images; Kola Oshalusi (Insigna Media)

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Eso by Liman leaned fully into texture, with tie-dye, lace, and beading coming together. The tie-dye brought softness and fluidity, while the lace added a certain delicacy, and then the beading caught the light just enough to shift everything and looked great in motion.

ESO BY LIMAN/ Courtesy Lagos Fashion Week Runway Images; Kola Oshalusi (Insigna Media)

ESO BY LIMAN/ Courtesy Lagos Fashion Week Runway Images; Kola Oshalusi (Insigna Media)

ESO BY LIMAN

ESO BY LIMAN

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Oshobor featured black dresses with full wool peplum necklines and flared waistlines. Layered over them were straight-cut trench coats with pronounced outer pockets, paired with full wool “lazy” clutches that added an almost nonchalant finish. Even the wool-lined shoes felt intentional, texture from head to toe. A five-piece set stood out in particular: a double-breasted suit jacket over straight-cut tailored pants, finished with a matching trench, a fully hand-installed wool cap, and a draped shawl.

Oshobor

Oshobor/ Courtesy Lagos Fashion Week Runway Images; Kola Oshalusi (Insigna Media)