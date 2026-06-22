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From TikTok lives to marriage: How Peller and Jarvis' relationship reached this moment

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 12:46 - 22 June 2026
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Peller and Jarvis together in matching Edo traditional attire during the bride price ceremony.
Follow Peller and Jarvis' relationship from their first TikTok livestream and public controversies to their engagement and traditional marriage in Benin City.
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  • Peller and Jarvis have completed their traditional marriage after nearly two years of a very public relationship.

  • Their journey included viral livestreams, engagement confusion, public disagreements and several controversies.

  • Here's how Nigeria's biggest TikTok couple went from online collaborators to husband and wife.

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For nearly two years, Nigerians have watched Habeeb Hamzat, known online as Peller, and Elizabeth Amadou Aminata, known as Jarvis, turn their relationship into one of the most talked-about love stories on Nigerian social media. 

This past weekend, that story reached a major milestone: Peller completed traditional marriage rites for Jarvis after travelling to her hometown in Benin City to pay her bride price.

How they met

The pair first crossed paths on a TikTok live session in 2023, when both were already building followings as content creators. By Jarvis's own account, she wasn't initially impressed, she found Peller loud and, by some retellings, outright rude. 

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Peller and Jarvis '90s-inspired shoot
Peller and Jarvis '90s-inspired shoot

Peller has said Jarvis joined one of his livestreams with her sister, and the two simply got talking. What started as one chaotic livestream interaction soon became a recurring online double act that fans couldn't stop watching.

A few weeks after that first encounter, the pair posted a set of romance-themed, 90s-inspired photos together, immediately setting off dating speculation. By 2024, fans were convinced something real was brewing, though both parties spent much of that year dodging the question directly.

How they confirmed the relationship

The confirmation, when it came, was messy and very online. In December 2024, Peller proposed to Jarvis on camera, and a day later she was seen in a now-deleted video wearing Edo cultural attire captioned "your bride to be." 

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@pulsenigeria247 Congratulations to Peller and Jarvis #pulsenigeria #pulseceleb ♬ original sound - Pulse Nigeria

She quickly walked it back, insisting the ring was a promise ring, not an engagement ring. Months later, in July 2025, Jarvis admitted on Rubbin' Minds that the proposal had in fact been real, but that she'd downplayed it publicly because she felt they were both still too young.

Major public moments and controversies

Their relationship has rarely stayed behind closed doors. A fake pregnancy stunt in August 2025, complete with a photoshopped baby bump, got fans talking before it was revealed to be a hoax. 

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Earlier in April 2025, Jarvis briefly insisted their relationship was strictly a content-creation contract, not a romance, after a tense confrontation in Ghana over Peller's affectionate gestures toward female fans. 

Tensions resurfaced again when Peller alleged Jarvis was involved in money laundering through livestream gift splits, a claim her management called false and defamatory

Perhaps the most widely criticised episode came in August 2025, when viral clips appeared to show Peller forcing Jarvis into a car after a concert, an incident many fans felt crossed a line.

The proposal

Peller and Jarvis' proposal in Ghana
Peller and Jarvis' proposal in Ghana
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On June 3, 2026, Peller proposed again, this time for good, during a beachfront ceremony at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana. Jarvis later explained the choice of Ghana wasn't about glamour, but safety, citing fears that touts back home might disrupt the moment or demand money. 

Announcing the engagement, Peller wrote: "Forever starts now... Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and making memories together. Now excuse us… we have a wedding to plan."

Traditional marriage

Just weeks later, Peller travelled to Jarvis's family home in Benin City for the traditional introduction and bride price ceremony, with both of them dressed in coordinated Edo attire.

Peller and Jarvis at their formal Introduction ceremony
Peller and Jarvis at their formal Introduction ceremony
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Announcing the news, Peller wrote: "Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love... She said 'yes' to forever, and now it's time to build our future together. Officially off the market."

With the customary rites now complete, attention turns to the wedding itself, the one event this famously unpredictable couple has, so far, yet to deliver.

READ NEXT: 'Dye, genetics or stress?' — Mr Eazi finally reveals the real reason behind his grey hair

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