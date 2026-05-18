2027 Elections: Goodluck Jonathan set for PDP screening as sole presidential aspirant for 2027 elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is set to undergo screening by a PDP faction as the sole presidential aspirant for the 2027 general elections.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is set to undergo screening by a PDP faction as the sole presidential aspirant for the 2027 general elections.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan may return to the 2027 presidential race as a PDP faction schedules him for screening as the party’s lone presidential aspirant.

Goodluck Jonathan is set to be screened by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party as its lone presidential aspirant for the 2027 elections.

The screening committee includes top PDP figures such as Namadi Sambo, Jonah Jang and Tom Ikimi.

The PDP faction recently confirmed that Jonathan completed the party’s fresh digital membership registration exercise approved by INEC.

The party also announced nationwide screening for thousands of governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and state assembly aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Fresh indications have emerged that former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan may be preparing for a possible return to presidential politics ahead of the 2027 general elections, as a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party scheduled him for screening as the party’s lone presidential aspirant.

According to party details released on Sunday, the screening exercise is expected to take place on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, as part of the PDP’s preparations for the next election cycle.

The screening committee is headed by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki. Other prominent members listed in the 14-man committee include former Vice-President Namadi Sambo, former Plateau State governor Jonah Jang, and former Foreign Affairs Minister Tom Ikimi.

Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

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Also named on the committee are Chief Olabode George, Babangida Aliyu, Maryam Ciroma, Zainab Maina, Josephine Anenih, Dr. Abdul Bulama, Dr. Esther Uduehi, Edo PDP chairman Tony Aziegbemi, Dr. Sunday Solarium and Chief Anicho Okoro, who will serve as administrative secretary.

Although the PDP statement only referred to “one presidential aspirant,” party insiders confirmed that the aspirant being screened is former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The development is coming days after the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, disclosed that Jonathan had completed his membership registration during the party’s fresh digital registration exercise approved by INEC.

Jonathan, who served as Nigeria’s president between 2010 and 2015, previously contested the 2015 presidential election under the PDP before losing to former president Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

The PDP faction, reportedly backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, also announced plans to screen hundreds of aspirants seeking various elective offices ahead of 2027.

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READ ALSO: Atiku Says He Regrets Helping to Remove President Jonathan From Power

According to the party, 748 House of Representatives aspirants, 198 senatorial aspirants and 112 governorship aspirants will undergo screening, while committees will also screen 2,122 state House of Assembly aspirants across the country.

The party stated that the nationwide screening exercise would begin simultaneously in different states from 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The publication of the screening details is in accordance with the party’s guidelines and timetable for the conduct of the 2027 general elections,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, former Imo State Deputy Governor Eze Madumere has declared his readiness to contest the 2027 Imo East Senatorial election under the PDP platform.

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Former Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere

Madumere said he possesses the political structure, influence and grassroots support needed to deliver victory for the party and restore stronger representation to the Owerri zone.

“I have the political reach, capability, capacity to win this election for our great party, the PDP. My name is not a strange name in Imo State. You cannot mention Prince Eze Madumere and ask, who is that?

“The people know me. They know my track records. They know what I stand for, which represents equity and justice. Be rest assured, I am fully prepared, fully ready, and fully committed to this election.

READ ALSO: Want change in 2027? INEC begins final voter registration May 11 for Nigerians yet to get PVCs

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“By the grace of God, with the support of our party faithful, stake holders and the good people of Owerri Zone, victory is assured,” he said.