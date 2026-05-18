One year into OPay’s ₦1.2 billion 10-year scholarship initiative, what’s next?

Getting into a tertiary institution is only half the journey. Staying in school, paying fees on time, and having the right support system can be the bigger challenge.

Over the past year, OPay has stepped into that gap, not just as a fintech company, but as a partner in the ambition and aspirations of thousands of students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through its long-term scholarship initiative, OPay has committed ₦1.2 billion over 10 years to support outstanding and indigent students across more than 20 partner tertiary institutions nationwide. What began as tuition support has grown into something more profound, a structured investment in young people who have the capacity but need financial backing to stay focused on their studies.

​In campuses from Ife to Zaria and Calabar, OPay scholarship beneficiaries have shared stories of relief and renewed confidence. For many, the scholarship meant their parents no longer had to borrow money for school fees. For others, it meant more time in the library and less time worrying about part-time work. In a country where education remains one of the strongest ladders to upward mobility, this kind of support goes beyond money; it restores dignity and hope.

​But OPay’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) journey is not stopping at the scholarship initiative.

​Building on the strong foundation already laid, OPay is launching OPay Scholars, a bold expansion that moves from financial support to full career development. The 2026 edition will introduce OPay Futures and a National Innovation Challenge, where students can propose practical solutions to real-world problems. It will also feature a focused webinar session and a bootcamp led by industry experts, providing scholars with direct access to knowledge in technology, entrepreneurship, and career growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Most notably, the 2026 edition will create a structured career development pathway, culminating in a grand finale of OPay’s second annual Empowering Futures Conference. This platform will not only celebrate academic excellence but also spotlight creativity, leadership, and innovation among Nigerian students.

​At a time when many young Nigerians are asking, “What next after school?”, OPay is helping to answer that question. By combining financial aid with mentorship, exposure, and opportunities for innovation, the company is positioning education as both a safety net and a springboard.

​OPay’s impact over the past year proves one thing clearly: when businesses invest consistently in people, communities grow stronger. And in 2026, OPay Scholars is set to support ambitions and actively shape the future, one student, one idea, and one opportunity at a time.