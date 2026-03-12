Ayra Starr Picks Wizkid, Rema, and Tiwa Savage As Her Afrobeats Big 3

This doesn't come as a surprise, as the singer has previously shared her admiration for these artists.

In a recent interview on New York's HOT 97 FM to promote her latest single, 'Where Do We Go,' Nigerian international sensation Ayra Starr was asked to name her top three Afrobeats artists, and she chose Wizkid, Rema, and Ayra Starr.

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“My Big 3, I will say Tiwa Savage, obviously, Wizkid, Rema. That’s my solid big 3,” she replied.

Ayra Starr's selection doesn't particularly come as a surprise, given how vocal she has been about her admiration and respect for all three artists. In previous interviews, she has shared how Wizkid is one of her biggest inspirations and how it was a pleasure to make music with him. Wizkid also praised Ayra Starr, whom he featured on '2 Sugar' off his fifth album 'More Love, Less Ego.'

In 2025, Wizkid appeared on Ayra Starr's 'Gimme Dat,' which earned them a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 2026 Grammys.

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Ayra Starr has also shared her admiration for Tiwa Savage, who is one of Nigerian pop music's most iconic stars. Their only collaboration came in 2024 when Ayra Starr joined Tiwa Savage on 'Gara,' one of the songs off the soundtrack album for Savage's acting debut 'Water & Garri'.

Social media buzzes about Rema and Ayra Starr's chemistry

Rema's relationship with Ayra Starr is perhaps the most public and closest of the trio. Both stars are signed to Mavin Records and have, on different occasions, shared the details of their friendship. In 2025, Rema delivered a guest verse on Ayra Starr's 'Who's Dat Girl' with the video clips sparking romance rumours, which they have consistently dismissed.

In her interview on HOT 97 FM, Ayra Starr shared insights into her new single 'Where Do We Go'. According to her, the song was inspired by a secret relationship, and it was simply a way to pour out her heart.

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"It was almost like a repetitive, toxic circle of spinning the block with someone that you know isn't great for you, but because it's comfortable for you and it's someone that you know, you just keep going back," she said on the song, which she also described as an attempt to trauma dumb.

The award-winning star recently announced that she will be releasing her third album later in the year. While details on the project are scarce, she did reveal that she won't be following the trend of naming her albums after numbers as she did on her debut LP '19 and Dangerous' and sophomore LP 'The Year I Turned 21'.