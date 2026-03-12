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Yhemo Lee Buys His Mum a Fourth Car Worth Over ₦60M for International Women’s Day

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:49 - 12 March 2026
Nigerian entertainer Yhemo Lee has gifted his mother a fourth car worth over ₦60 million for International Women's Day, sharing the heartwarming exchange on Snapchat.
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Nigerian entertainer and nightlife influencer Yhemo Lee has marked International Women's Day by gifting his mother a new car, the fourth he has bought for her, in a gesture that has warmed social media since he shared it on his Snapchat story.

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The gift, reportedly worth over ₦60 million, came after his mother reached out to express that she wanted the white Lexus for women's day anniversary, stating that she really loves it. He shared the chat as part of the announcement, letting the exchange speak for itself while showing his mother's wish, and portraying a son who delivered.

International Women's Day provided the occasion, but for those who follow Yhemo Lee, the gesture is consistent with a pattern. He has spoken openly about his relationship with his mother and has made a habit of celebrating her in ways that go beyond the routine, and he has four cars to prove that.

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Yhemo Lee, born Idowu Adeyemi in 1993, built his public profile across multiple lanes. He gained mainstream recognition with his 2020 single ‘Mon Cheri’ featuring Chinko Ekun and Asake, and has since expanded into acting, with notable roles in Gangs of Lagos, Alakada: Bad and Boujee, and several other productions. 

Today, he is perhaps best known as one of Lagos's most prominent nightlife influencers and lifestyle personalities, a figure whose presence at an event signals something about the event itself.

His gesture follows a recent trend among Nigerian celebrities using milestone moments to honour their parents publicly. Asake, with whom Yhemo Lee shares a professional history, recently made headlines for buying cars for both his father and mother. 

The pattern reflects something consistent with fame, as more and more entertainers who came up with very little have made providing for their families a public and personal marker of success.

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