The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced plans to launch a massive, coordinated nationwide picket targeting prominent South African-linked corporations operating in the country

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced plans to launch a massive, coordinated nationwide picket targeting prominent South African-linked corporations operating in the country

"We are going to shut down MTN and MultiChoice" — NANS President drops bombshell over South Africa (see video)

NANS has threatened a nationwide protest against MTN, MultiChoice and Stanbic IBTC over the treatment of Nigerians in South Africa, calling on Nigerians to switch to local telecoms and banks.

NANS has threatened to shut down MTN and MultiChoice during a planned nationwide protest.

The student body also urged Nigerians to close their Stanbic IBTC accounts and support Nigerian-owned businesses instead.

The protest is in response to the reported treatment of Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa.

NANS insists the planned action will be peaceful and says more details of the nationwide protest will be announced soon.

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The President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced plans for a nationwide protest targeting South African-linked businesses in Nigeria, including MTN, MultiChoice and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

The student body said the planned action is a response to the alleged continued mistreatment of Nigerians and Nigerian-owned businesses in South Africa, following recent reports linked to xenophobic attacks and the looting of businesses owned by Nigerians.

Speaking on the planned protest, the NANS President vowed that students across the country would be mobilised to put pressure on the companies.

"We are going to shut down MTN and MultiChoice. We will force Nigerians to close their accounts with Stanbic IBTC Bank," the NANS President declared.

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"We are going to Shut Down MTN, Multi Choice Company. We Will Force Nigerians To Close Their Accounts With Stanbic IBTC Bank" — Nigeria University Students President declares Protest Against South Africa pic.twitter.com/gOXd9vOqcw — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) July 10, 2026

He said the protest would be peaceful but insisted that Nigerian youths have the numbers and influence to make their voices heard.

According to him, the association is encouraging Nigerians to move away from South African-owned businesses and support indigenous companies instead.

"We have Nigerian telecommunications that are doing well. We can invest in them. We are going to instruct our Aluta forces cut across the nation to begin to port from MTN to Nigerian-owned telecoms."

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He also urged Nigerians using MultiChoice services and those banking with Stanbic IBTC to consider switching to Nigerian-owned alternatives.

"We are going to also sound a plenum of warning to those who are using MultiChoice products, who are patronising Stanbic, to begin to close down their accounts and start patronising Nigerian-owned banks."

The student leader stressed that the campaign would remain peaceful, saying violence was not the solution despite the anger over the situation in South Africa.

"We have the power. We have the capacity. Nigeria has a population of over 240 million people and I can tell you for free that 60 percent of that population are youths. We are students and we have the capacity to do it."

"If the government of South Africa is not ready to take responsibility, we are not going to be violent. We are not going to pay violence with violence because two wrongs do not make a right but we are going to go about it in a peaceful coordinated way until our voices are heard, until the welfare of Nigerian citizens in South Africa are accounted for."

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The NANS President claimed the association had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the South African government but was disappointed by what followed.

READ ALSO: South Africa asks Nigeria to provide evidence of killings of Nigerians after Nigeria threatens diplomatic action

According to him, rather than seeing efforts to protect Nigerians and their businesses, reports emerged of businesses allegedly being looted after their owners fled the violence.

He also alleged that the South African government moved to nationalise some businesses abandoned by Nigerians, a development he described as unacceptable.

The student leader further thanked lawmakers, including Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Asuquo Ekpenyong, for speaking on the issue and backing calls for stronger action against South African interests operating in Nigeria.

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The planned protest comes amid renewed conversations around the safety of Nigerians living and doing business in South Africa, where xenophobic attacks have repeatedly strained diplomatic relations between both countries over the years.