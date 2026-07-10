Inside Loom Rooms: Why the Future of Nigeria’s creative economy might be in Alimosho

Every successful creative economy has two stories.

The first is the one everyone sees: the Grammy wins, the sold-out arenas, the Netflix premieres and the global headlines. It’s the visible celebration of success.

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The second story is much quieter.

It’s the story of the rooms where ideas first meet opportunity. Where artists find collaborators. Where entrepreneurs learn to think like founders. Where talent is given structure long before it receives recognition.

That’s the story Shola Bamidele has spent much of his career trying to build.

Shola Bamidele

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Through Loom Rooms, a creative ecosystem in Egbeda, Alimosho, Bamidele isn’t simply creating another co-working space. He’s attempting to answer a much bigger question: what would it take to build an African creative economy where talent doesn’t have to leave its community before it can flourish?

An European lesson brought home

The idea behind Loom Rooms wasn’t born from a single business plan. It was shaped through experiences across countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Malta.

What struck Bamidele wasn’t simply the quality of the creative work. It was the way creativity was woven into everyday life. Museums connected with education. Film strengthened tourism. Music supported local economies. Designers collaborated with engineers. Business, technology, culture and government didn’t exist as isolated industries – they reinforced one another.

“There was an intersection between everything,” he says. “Creativity wasn’t treated as entertainment alone. It was treated with respect, structure and long-term investment.”

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Returning to Nigeria after working in public relations at Red Media Africa, he found himself asking a different question.

How do we help creatives understand business, corporate structure and ownership while creating an ecosystem where every discipline strengthens the next?

That question eventually became Da’Circles – an interconnected ecosystem designed to unite different circles of work across creativity, business, education and media.

Loom Rooms is one part of that vision.

Through Left Eye Productions, Da’Circles’ film and documentary company, the ecosystem has collaborated with organisations including Darling Hair Nigeria, Carloha, Africa Fashion Designers Awards (AFDA), Warner Music Africa, while Loom Rooms continues to build community through partnerships with organisations such as Africa Women in Entertainment Business.

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Why Egbeda?

For many founders, choosing a location is a commercial decision. For Bamidele, it was personal. When he first announced he was building in Egbeda, many people questioned the decision. “Why not Lekki?” “Why not Ikoyi?” “Why build on the mainland?” His answer never changed.

Because the talent was already there.

Egbeda sits within Alimosho, the largest Local Government Area in Lagos State, a community filled with musicians, tailors, photographers, filmmakers, artisans, entrepreneurs and young people with enormous creative potential.

What it lacked wasn’t talent. It lacked infrastructure, collaboration and a shared sense of possibility. There’s also something beautifully symbolic about the location itself.

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Egbeda literally means “a place where communities are formed.”

For Bamidele, that meaning perfectly captured the philosophy behind Loom Rooms: creativity grows faster when people grow together.

His belief is simple. Opportunity shouldn’t have a postcode. Great creative ecosystems shouldn’t be confined to a few affluent neighbourhoods. They should exist wherever talent already lives.

Building an ecosystem, not just a workspace

Many creative hubs promise collaboration. Loom Rooms is designed to engineer it. The philosophy behind the space is captured in three words: Link. Unite. Multiply. Link people with opportunities. Unite them through collaboration. Multiply the knowledge, businesses and opportunities that emerge. Rather than separating music from film, fashion from photography or business from creativity, Loom Rooms intentionally encourages those disciplines to intersect.

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A producer meets a filmmaker. A broadcaster meets a designer. A photographer meets a fashion entrepreneur. Ideas become collaborations. Collaborations become businesses. Businesses become institutions. The goal isn’t simply to provide desks and Wi-Fi. It’s to create an environment where creativity circulates between people, strengthening every individual who enters the space.

Measuring success differently

For Bamidele, success isn’t measured by occupancy rates alone. It’s measured by transformation. Less than a year after opening, Loom Rooms is already beginning to see evidence of that philosophy in practice.

Emerging artist Geexen recently received the PME New Wave Award, recognising his originality, fresh artistic direction and growing influence.

Artist SVNTN D-I’s single Lagos Party has reached listeners in more than 70 countries, generating over 20,000 streams.

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HoneyBelle

Artists including HoneyBelle and Kacy Jackson continue to develop not only creatively but professionally, gaining a deeper understanding of branding, intellectual property and the business structures that sustain long-term careers.

Kacy Jackson

The impact extends beyond music.

Broadcaster Uduak Faith Abasi, who has trained within the Loom Rooms ecosystem, now hosts programmes on Eko FM in Lagos.

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Edmond Odey

Creative professional Edmond Odey has expanded into brand management and website development, helping businesses strengthen their digital presence.

Perhaps the clearest example of Loom Rooms’ philosophy is Snow of Africa. He joined as a videographer. Today, he’s in the process of registering and trademarking his company while preparing to train young people in Egbeda, sharing both technical skills and business knowledge with the next generation.

That’s exactly the outcome Bamidele hoped for. Not simply successful creatives. But creatives who become founders, mentors and builders of opportunity for others.

Playing the long game

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Bamidele believes Nigeria has already proven it can produce globally recognised artists. The next challenge is producing globally respected institutions.

That’s why Loom Rooms isn’t chasing viral moments. It’s investing in mentorship, business literacy, intellectual property, collaboration and community- the less glamorous work that often determines whether creative careers last five months or five decades.

The ambition extends beyond one building. It’s about demonstrating that creativity can become an engine for economic development when it’s supported by strong institutions and connected communities.

Nigeria no longer needs to convince the world that its creatives are talented. That argument has already been won. What’s happening inside Loom Rooms tackles the part of the story that receives far less attention: building the structures, relationships and business knowledge that transform talent into sustainable careers and creative enterprises.

Perhaps that’s the real bet Loom Rooms is making. Not that Nigeria lacks talent.

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The world has already answered that question. The real question is whether Africa can build the institutions that allow creativity to become businesses, businesses to strengthen communities and communities to create lasting prosperity.

If that future begins anywhere, Bamidele believes it won’t begin with another headline.

It will begin in a room.

With people willing to build together.