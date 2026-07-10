If you wonder how football tactics have evolved over time, this article is perfect for you. Read more about the history and modern development.

Football has a long history, and it wasn’t always the complex game as we know it today. Football tactics have changed and evolved so much over time. Players and fans from 100+ years ago would probably be confused by the modern rules. But what exactly changed?

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In this article, we will describe the evolution of football tactics and answer your questions, such as “What is modern football tactics?” or “Why have tactics changed so much?”

Keep reading to get your answers!

The Early Days: From Simple Formations to Tactical Organisation

If you asked the first football players, “What are football tactics?” they would probably stare at you blankly. Even though this sport has existed in some shape or form for hundreds of years, the modern football era began in the late 19th century. This is when the first official rules were introduced, but the football strategy and tactics were almost non-existent.

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Players would simply kick the ball and try to get it into the opponent’s goal. The earliest football formations were attack-heavy, 1-2-7 or 2-2-6. Individual dribbling was at the core of team performance. The ball was passed only when necessary, and defensive tactics were unheard of.

The first significant change in strategy happened when Scottish teams introduced a “combination game.” This introduced more structured passing. In the 1920s, the game laws (including the offside law) were changed, which led to the first clear distinction between defensive and attacking team members.

From then on, managers kept adapting and evolving their tactics. Today, we can see how football tactics have changed. They are complex and sophisticated, and they can change multiple times during a single match.

The Rise of Defensive Systems and Positional Discipline

Scoring a goal is no longer the only important thing. Preventing the opponent’s team from scoring a goal is just as important, and sometimes, it’s a number-one priority. In the 1930s and 1940s, Austrian coach Karl Rappan started to experiment with the defensive “bolt” system.

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This evolved into Italian Catenaccio (“door-bolt”) - a highly defensive tactical system.

In Catenaccio, every player knows their position and their role. This tactic is characterised by high physical resilience, extreme positional discipline, and a focus on counter-attacking football.

Preventing the opponent’s team from scoring a goal is just as important as scoring a goal

How AI Is Changing Football Tactics and Match Predictions

Modern tech innovations are pushing football tactics innovations. AI and machine learning have forever changed the way we analyse football statistics. Now we can process more raw football data than ever before, which has turned football analytics into a proper science.

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Being able to analyse so much data has also helped us to make better and more accurate match predictions. And the best part is, tactical analysis isn’t something that only sports professionals can do. Now, even regular sports fans can visit https://180score.com/ to get data for their match analysis.

Total Football, Pressing, and Tactical Flexibility

In the 1970s, the tactics evolved once again. The Netherlands created a Total Football philosophy, replacing the previous rigid positioning philosophy. According to this new philosophy, any outfield player should be able to take any position within the team.

This brought more fluidity to the game. The coaches and managers could play with the tactic and adapt it more flexibly. This approach is also the precursor to modern pressing football.

Pressing football is a tactical approach that forces players to hunt for the ball instead of waiting for the ball to come their way. The players run after the ball, chase it, and force the opponent team to make mistakes. This approach goes hand in hand with possession philosophy.

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​By incorporating possession football tactics, the team prevents the opponent from even getting the chance to attack. At the same time, more ball possession means more opportunity to penetrate the opponent’s defences.

Modern football favours highly fluid tactics

Modern Football: Data, Hybrid Systems, and the Future of the Game

Modern football favours highly fluid tactics. This is definitely the era when a rigid approach to the game has died. The teams might start the match in one formation or another, but they most certainly won’t stay in those formations the entire match.

​Increasingly more teams have also been adopting hybrid systems. They have two (or more) completely different formations, depending on whether they are attacking or defending. The most impressive part about this is that teams switch between different formations effortlessly, in just a few seconds.

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​For example, while defending, the team might drop into a compact defensive formation of 4-4-2. This allows the team to protect the goal and virtually close the space around it. When that same team goes into attack mode, it switches to the 3-2-4-1 formation, allowing it to penetrate the opponent’s defence.

​When it comes to the future of the game, it is obvious that AI and other technologies will make tactics more complex, but also more flexible and subtle at the same time. To become the best, it will no longer be enough to have the best players. The clubs that know how to collect and analyse data will get an unprecedented advantage.

Conclusion

This sport has evolved so much from its humble beginnings, and it keeps evolving even today. The tactics keep evolving as well. In the beginning, football tactics didn’t even exist, or they were extremely primitive. However, today, the right tactics can make the difference between winning and losing the game.