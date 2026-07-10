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‘Nigeria hasn't given me anything’ — UK-based lawyer sparks outrage after renouncing Nigerian citizenship

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 16:16 - 10 July 2026
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A Nigerian passport
UK-based lawyer Baron Chymaker has sparked debate after applying to renounce his Nigerian citizenship, saying Nigeria "hasn't given me anything."
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  • UK-based lawyer (Baron Chymaker on X) says he has applied to renounce his Nigerian citizenship.

  • He defended the decision, saying Nigeria "hasn't given me anything" despite his investments in the country.

  • The announcement sparked widespread debate online over citizenship, identity and the realities of the japa movement.

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A UK-based Nigerian lawyer has ignited debate online after announcing that he has formally submitted an application to renounce his Nigerian citizenship and then doubling down when the backlash arrived.

The handle (Baron Chymaker), who is widely known on X for his commentary on Nigerian and British legal issues, shared the update on July 9, confirming that his lawyer in Nigeria had submitted the necessary documents to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and that all statutory fees had been paid.

The lawyer's post on X
The lawyer's post on X

"I cannot wait for the approval," he wrote.

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The announcement drew immediate and sustained criticism from Nigerians online, with many accusing him of abandoning his heritage and questioning how easily he had set aside his roots. 

The sentiment that ran through the bulk of responses was one of disappointment, a feeling that no matter how far a Nigerian travels, their citizenship remains something worth holding onto.

Response to the lawyer's post on X
Response to the lawyer's post on X

In a follow-up post, he pushed back against what he described as misplaced outrage, arguing that the decision was entirely his to make and that the emotional reactions from strangers made little sense to him.

"I'm the one who made a decision to renounce my Nigerian citizenship, applied for it and spent my own money. A citizenship I have because my parents are Nigerian and you are crying non stop about it. What is going on?" he wrote.

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He went further, challenging the idea that Nigerian citizenship was something to be proud of in his particular situation.

Response to the lawyer's post on X
Response to the lawyer's post on X

"Nigeria as a country has not offered me anything, so I didn't even think twice to renounce my Nigerian citizenship. Cameroon as my country of birth has offered me more than Nigeria. I have nothing there," he said, adding that he still has investments in Nigeria and would continue to support the country regardless of his citizenship status.

On the possibility of being denied a visa to Nigeria in the future, his response was equally blunt.

"If I want to visit Nigeria, I will apply for a visa and if they don't approve my visa, I won't visit. That is my choice. Make yours."

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Response to the lawyer's post on X
Response to the lawyer's post on X

The lawyer's case is not entirely unusual, as Nigerians in the diaspora have increasingly spoken about the practical limitations of holding a Nigerian passport, from visa restrictions to the absence of benefits typically associated with citizenship in their countries of residence.

His announcement comes as broader conversations about Nigerian citizenship, emigration and the japa wave continue to dominate public discourse both at home and in the diaspora.

The application is currently awaiting approval from the Federal Government.

READ NEXT: ‘My AI boy wan implicate me’ — Nollywood actress Anita Joseph accused of stealing influencer's photo and swapping faces

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