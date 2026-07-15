How a viral Chinese-speaking TikToker went from internet sensation to being accused of speaking gibberish

A viral Chinese-speaking TikToker is facing scrutiny after translators claimed she wasn't speaking Mandarin. Here's how the controversy unfolded.

A viral Chinese-speaking TikToker is facing scrutiny after translators claimed she wasn't speaking Mandarin. Here's how the controversy unfolded.

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A 17-year-old TikTok star who went viral for speaking Chinese is now at the centre of a heated online controversy after translators questioned her fluency.

The debate escalated after critics analysed her videos, challenged her pronunciation and raised concerns over alleged paid Chinese language classes.

Here's a breakdown of how an inspiring success story turned into one of Nigeria's biggest social media talking points.

One day, Nigerians were applauding her for speaking fluent Chinese, and the next, professional translators were asking a completely different question: "Is she actually speaking Chinese at all?"

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That's the controversy currently surrounding Ganiyat Ishola (@realchinese_girl), a 17-year-old TikToker who shot to fame after Punch profiled her as a self-taught Chinese speaker.

What started as an inspiring story about talent and determination has quickly spiralled into one of Nigeria's biggest social media debates, with translators, language teachers and thousands of TikTok users weighing in.

Here's how everything unfolded.

It started as a feel-good success story

The teenager built a loyal following by posting videos of herself speaking what many viewers believed was Mandarin Chinese.

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Ganiyat Ishola's (@realchinese_girl) Tiktok page

For many Nigerians, it was refreshing to see someone so young mastering a language that's often considered one of the hardest in the world.

Her confidence, fluency and expressive delivery won over thousands of viewers, and before long, Punch featured her story, introducing her to an even bigger audience.

For a while, the internet couldn't get enough.Then everything changed.

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"Something doesn't sound right"

As her videos spread beyond Nigeria, they landed on the feeds of Mandarin speakers, interpreters and professional translators.

Almost immediately, questions began pouring in. Several language experts claimed they couldn't understand what she was saying.

According to them, it didn't sound like Mandarin, Cantonese or any other recognised Chinese language.

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Some even described it as gibberish, saying the words appeared to be random sounds rather than meaningful sentences.

Soon, reaction videos started flooding TikTok.

Some creators analysed her speech line by line. Others attempted to repeat what she said before showing how the same phrases would actually sound in standard Mandarin.

Within hours, what began as curiosity had turned into a full-blown online debate.

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Then an old video resurfaced

As internet detectives dug through her older content, one clip began circulating everywhere.

In the video, she counts from one to ten in Chinese.

Several Mandarin speakers argued that while a few numbers sounded correct, others contained noticeable pronunciation and tonal errors.

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Since Mandarin relies heavily on tones to distinguish meaning, critics said these mistakes were difficult to ignore.

Before long, the clip had become one of the most shared pieces of "evidence" online.

The alleged paid classes made the conversation even bigger

Just when it seemed the debate couldn't get any louder, another claim surfaced.

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Social media users alleged that the TikToker also organised paid Chinese language classes through TikTok.

That shifted the conversation almost overnight.

People who had previously dismissed the issue as harmless suddenly began asking tougher questions. If people were paying to learn Chinese, shouldn't the teacher be able to demonstrate recognised proficiency?

Many users urged aspiring language learners to verify an instructor's credentials before signing up for online classes, while others argued that going viral shouldn't automatically qualify someone to teach.

Social media is completely divided

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Like most internet controversies, this one has split opinions.

One side believes the criticism is fair, arguing that teaching a language comes with responsibility and that accuracy matters.

Others think the backlash has gone too far.

Many have pointed out that the creator is just 17 years old and may simply be a learner whose confidence was mistaken for fluency. Some also questioned whether short TikTok clips provide enough context to judge someone's overall language ability.