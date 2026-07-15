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"Even my family doesn't check on me like this" — Nigerian man leaves hilarious message for loan app

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 14:04 - 15 July 2026
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The funniest thing you'll read today is this Nigerian's message to a loan app
A Nigerian man's hilarious message begging a loan app to "let me breathe" has gone viral, sparking laughter and a conversation about digital loans.
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  • A Nigerian man's funny message to a persistent loan app has gone viral on social media.

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  • His joke about loan apps checking up on him more than his family has struck a chord with many Nigerians.

  • The viral clip also highlights the importance of borrowing responsibly and avoiding the debt trap of digital loan apps.

If you've ever borrowed money from a loan app, you already know one thing: they don't forget.

Your friends might leave you on read. Your relatives may not call for weeks. Even your situationship may ghost you. But the moment your repayment date is close, your phone suddenly becomes the busiest place on earth.

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That's why one Nigerian man's hilarious message to a loan app has become so relatable.

In a now-viral video, he says what many borrowers have probably rehearsed in their heads but never dared to say.

"Loan app, why do you believe in me that I can pay? One, I don't believe in myself that I can pay. Even my family don't check up on me like this. Loan app, are we blood relatives? Please let me breathe. If I get today, I will pay. If I don't get today, please go away. I hear you."

His delivery is dramatic, funny and painfully honest. 

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READ NEXT: 5 Red flags to watch for before taking a loan from a fintech app

Why the joke hits home

A frustrated young Nigerian scrolling through her phone — symbolising how digital loan apps prey on vulnerable borrowers amid rising inflation. [Getty Images/Stock Photo]

Over the past few years, loan apps have become a financial lifeline for many Nigerians. 

Whether it's to cover rent, settle medical bills, pay school fees, buy a data subscription or simply survive until payday, getting a loan is often just a few taps away.

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But the convenience comes at a price.

Once repayment is due, the reminders begin. Calls. Text messages. WhatsApp notifications. Sometimes, it can feel like the app is more invested in your well-being than people in your contact list.

It's this shared experience that has made loan app jokes a permanent fixture on Nigerian social media. Behind the memes and laughter is a reality many young Nigerians know all too well.

READ THIS: ‘Pay up or be shamed’: Inside Nigeria’s digital loan harassment scandal

The loan app trap

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Why you should avoid borrowing money from loan sharks

As funny as the video is, it's also a reminder to be careful with digital loans.

Many people download these apps for what they think is a one-off emergency, only to find themselves borrowing again to repay an earlier loan. 

Before long, a small loan has snowballed into multiple repayments, interest charges and constant pressure from lenders.

If you're considering taking a loan, pause and ask yourself whether it's a genuine emergency or simply an impulse purchase that can wait. Borrow only what you know you can repay, read the terms carefully and stick to licensed lenders.

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Quick loans can solve today's problem, but they shouldn't become tomorrow's headache.

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