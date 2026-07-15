Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has strongly criticized the alleged issuance of employment letters from the Office of the Chief of Staff, stating it lacks the authority to act as a civil service recruiter

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has strongly criticized the alleged issuance of employment letters from the Office of the Chief of Staff, stating it lacks the authority to act as a civil service recruiter

"Chief of Staff isn't an employment agency" — Osita Chidoka says Nigeria has a big problem if this appointment letter is genuine (see video)

Former Aviation Minister Osita Chidoka says the Chief of Staff to the President has no constitutional power to employ civil servants, insisting any appointment letter from the office should never have been accepted.

Osita Chidoka says the Chief of Staff has no legal or constitutional power to employ anyone into Nigeria's civil service.

He insisted that appointment letters should come through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), not the Chief of Staff.

Chidoka said if government agencies accepted such a letter from the Chief of Staff's office, "something is fundamentally wrong with Nigeria."

He said the ICPC should investigate the PFIPC DG appointment controversy and determine what happened.

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Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has weighed in on the controversy surrounding the alleged appointment of the Director-General of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee (PFIPC), saying the office of the Chief of Staff to the President has no power to appoint or employ anyone into the civil service.

Speaking during an interview, Chidoka described the situation as a worrying sign of how the role of the Chief of Staff is being misunderstood in Nigeria.

Q: Does the Chief of Staff to the President have the right or power to appoint or employ anybody in the civil service?



A: No way. This Chief of Staff business is getting out of hand in Nigeria. He is a staff of the president; he is the chief organiser of the president's office.… pic.twitter.com/uB3bN1lYgO — Channels Television (@channelstv) July 14, 2026

According to him, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) is the official who oversees the machinery of government and handles appointment processes across the federal civil service.

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"Does the chief of staff to the president have the right or power to appoint or employ anybody in civil service? No way."

He added: "This chief of staff business is getting out of hand in Nigeria. He is a staff of the president. He is the chief organiser of the president's office. He has no business with the government machinery."

Chidoka explained that while the Chief of Staff works closely with the President and even attends meetings of the Federal Executive Council in an ex-officio capacity, the office is not responsible for issuing employment or appointment letters.

Instead, he said the SGF coordinates government bureaucracy, supervises permanent secretaries and oversees the administrative processes that make such appointments possible.

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Chidoka emphasized that the Chief of Staff is fundamentally a personal assistant to the President, tasked with organizing his office rather than running government departments.

"The Secretary to the Government of the Federation is the person that has the bureaucracy. He has seven permanent secretaries. He interacts with the government agencies," Chidoka said.

He further noted that when the federal government creates committees or councils, they are usually administered through the SGF's office, with the necessary civil service structures already in place.

Reacting to claims that the controversial appointment letter originated from the Office of the Chief of Staff, Chidoka said that alone raises serious questions, regardless of whether the document eventually turns out to be genuine or forged.

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"There is no way that the chief of staff office can write a letter."

Under Nigeria’s constitution, the Office of the SGF, which oversees multiple permanent secretaries and coordinates state machinery, remains the proper channel for managing public appointments.

He continued: "So meaning that if the letter of appointment in question that has been going on says from the chief of staff's office and the head of service office accepted it and all the other agencies accepted it, then something is fundamentally wrong with Nigeria."

Chidoka expressed confidence that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) would determine what really happened.

"So either original or fake, the letter shouldn't have ever emanated from the chief of staff office. Absolutely."

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