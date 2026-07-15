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Trump threatens to strike Iran's power plants, bridges, energy sites if no deal is reached

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 15:58 - 15 July 2026
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US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington had reinstated a naval blockade of Iranian ports and warned that power plants and bridges could be targeted if Tehran does
Donald Trump has threatened to target Iran's power plants, bridges and energy sites if Tehran refuses to reach a new agreement with the United States, raising fears of further escalation.
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  • Donald Trump warned the US could target Iran's power plants, bridges and energy infrastructure if no deal is reached.

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  • The threat follows recent US military strikes on Iranian targets.

  • Trump said Iran still has an opportunity to avoid further military action through negotiations.

  • The latest warning has heightened concerns about wider conflict and its potential impact on global energy markets.

United States President Donald Trump has warned that the US could expand its military campaign against Iran to include the country's power plants, bridges and energy infrastructure if Tehran refuses to reach a new agreement with Washington.

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Speaking as tensions between the two countries continued to escalate, Trump said future military action would be significantly more severe if Iran failed to negotiate, describing the proposed targets as part of a broader strategy to increase pressure on the Iranian government.

The warning came after a series of US military strikes on Iranian targets and amid growing concerns that the conflict could widen across the Middle East.

President Donald Trump

According to reports, Trump said Iran still had an opportunity to avoid further attacks by agreeing to a deal, but warned that additional strikes could be carried out if diplomacy failed. He indicated that critical infrastructure, including power plants, bridges and energy facilities, could become targets in a future military campaign.

The US president's latest remarks mark a significant escalation in rhetoric as Washington and Tehran remain at odds over security issues and regional stability.

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RELATED: Oil prices drops as US awaits Iran’s response to a proposed peace deal

His comments have fuelled fears of a broader conflict that could disrupt global energy markets and further destabilise the Middle East. 

Iran began blockading and actively disrupting traffic through the Strait of Hormuz on February 28, 2026
The Strait of Hormuz

Iran has yet to formally accept the conditions outlined by the US, and officials in Tehran have maintained that the country will respond to any aggression while insisting on protecting its national interests. Diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions have continued, but no breakthrough had been announced at the time of reporting.

Trump's comments have attracted global attention as governments continue to monitor developments, with concerns mounting over the potential impact of any further military escalation on international security and oil supplies.

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