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Ghana threatens to revoke licenses of TV stations caught airing stolen Nollywood films

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 17:06 - 15 July 2026
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Ghana National Film Authority Deputy CEO James Gardiner
Ghana plans stricter licensing rules for TV stations as authorities move to curb the unauthorised broadcast of Nollywood films.
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  • Ghana plans tougher licensing rules to tackle the unauthorised broadcast of Nollywood films.

  • Deputy NFA CEO James Gardiner said TV stations may have to reapply for their licences by 2027.

  • Nigerian filmmakers have repeatedly accused some Ghanaian stations of airing their movies without permission.

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Ghana's National Film Authority has announced plans to crack down on television stations broadcasting Nollywood films without authorisation, with the Deputy CEO revealing that all broadcast licenses in the country could be revoked and reissued under stricter terms by 2027.

James Gardiner, a Ghanaian actor and Deputy CEO of the NFA, made the announcement during a conversation with Nigerian filmmaker Uchenna Mbunabo, who had confronted him over the widespread theft of Nollywood content by Ghanaian television stations.

James Gardiner
James Gardiner

Mbunabo accused the stations of downloading Nigerian films directly from YouTube and airing them on national television without permission or payment.

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"I noticed that Ghanaian TV stations, the way they are stealing our films and showing them for free with impunity. Is it legalised in your country for TV stations to go on YouTube, download people's sweat and show it for free?" he asked.

Gardiner confirmed the practice was illegal and said the NFA had been working with Ghana's Ministry of Communications, the National Communications Authority, and the National Media Commission to address it.

Uchenna Mbunabo
Uchenna Mbunabo

"We're trying to make law to revoke all licenses and all of them will now come to apply afresh," he said, adding that the process should be completed by 2027.

He acknowledged that enforcement remained difficult, particularly with the rise of digital stations operating from outside Ghana without physical offices in the country.

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Mbunabo's complaint is not an isolated one. Several high-profile Nigerian filmmakers and actresses have previously called out Ghanaian television stations over the same issue. Ademoye had taken to social media to express frustration after discovering her films were being broadcast on Ghanaian stations without her knowledge or consent. 

Oboli similarly called out the practice publicly, describing it as a direct attack on the livelihoods of Nigerian creatives. Mercy Johnson and Ruth Kadiri have also voiced similar complaints, with Kadiri noting that filmmakers invest heavily in production only to watch their work distributed freely across borders without any returns.

Nigeria's film industry continues to expand in terms of output, but filmmakers have long complained that widespread piracy, both at home and across the continent, significantly undermines their earnings.

Gardiner's commitment to license reform represents the most concrete response from Ghanaian authorities to date, though filmmakers will be watching closely to see whether the 2027 deadline holds.

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