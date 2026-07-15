I’m heartbroken - Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo says amid marital crisis
Ogbodo recently announced that she is no longer interested in continuing her marriage.
The actress shared a video looking visibly distressed while telling a friend who was laughing at her that she was going through heartbreak.
In the caption, she said she was tired of being strong and thanked those who had been checking on her.
In an Instagram video, the actress appeared visibly emotional as she spoke about her current state.
Seated on a chair with her head resting on her hands, Ogbodo said, “I’m going through heartbreak; I want to eat suya,” when she was asked what she wanted.
Alongside the emotional clip, she appreciated those who had continued to support and encourage her.
“Done being strong! Thank you to everyone putting a smile on my face,” she wrote.
Recall that recently, the actress confirmed that her marriage had crashed in a public post, writing, “For Person to Tire for Marriage now nah taboo because nah Woman! Must it always be Man that must taya? My Tayad is Tayad! I am Tayad of the Princess wey marry me. What is wrong with that? To be happy as a Woman in Marriage nah by Connection in this Country!
I no do again nah Sin? Make nobody push me to the wall because I be rubber ooo! 8 years of my life isn't enough yet? Maybe I should give it 20 years or maybe greet under before the Crown of thorns can fit me well!!”
The actress later revealed that she had been receiving numerous romantic advances from men following the public disclosure of her marital crisis.
“Nah wah ooooo! It's like all these men have been looking for a way to get to me, 'cos what in the heaven is going on in my DM. I'm not searching yet! Let me breathe 1st Ogini nu! 100 DMs a day is too much for just me nah Haba!”
Ogbodo married artist Bobby Maris in 2023 after welcoming their daughter together. In recent weeks, the actress has repeatedly hinted at challenges in her marriage before eventually confirming that the relationship had come to an end.