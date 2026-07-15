I’m heartbroken - Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo says amid marital crisis

In the caption, she said she was tired of being strong and thanked those who had been checking on her.

The actress shared a video looking visibly distressed while telling a friend who was laughing at her that she was going through heartbreak.

Seated on a chair with her head resting on her hands, Ogbodo said, “I’m going through heartbreak; I want to eat suya,” when she was asked what she wanted.

Recall that recently, the actress confirmed that her marriage had crashed in a public post, writing, “For Person to Tire for Marriage now nah taboo because nah Woman! Must it always be Man that must taya? My Tayad is Tayad! I am Tayad of the Princess wey marry me. What is wrong with that? To be happy as a Woman in Marriage nah by Connection in this Country!

I no do again nah Sin? Make nobody push me to the wall because I be rubber ooo! 8 years of my life isn't enough yet? Maybe I should give it 20 years or maybe greet under before the Crown of thorns can fit me well!!”