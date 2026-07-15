Oyo school kidnap: 'The absence of his body has prolonged our grief' — Family of slain teacher begs Tinubu, Makinde to recover his remains for a dignified burial

The family of slain Oyo teacher Michael Oyedokun has appealed to President Tinubu and Governor Makinde to recover his remains so he can be given a dignified burial after the rescue of abducted pupils and teachers.

Michael Oyedokun's family wants his remains recovered so he can receive a dignified burial.

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The family thanked security agencies for rescuing the surviving pupils and teachers but said their grief remains unresolved.

They appealed to President Tinubu and Governor Makinde to order an intensified search for Oyedokun's remains.

Rescued head teacher Rachael Alamu said Oyedokun was beheaded in captivity, while another teacher, Esiyan Adegboye, was killed during the attack.

The family of Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, the teacher who was beheaded during the abduction of pupils and teachers from Community High School in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Seyi Makinde to help recover his remains so he can be given a dignified burial.

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According to a report by Punch Newspapers , the appeal came days after security forces rescued the surviving pupils and teachers following nearly two months in captivity, ending a 57-day ordeal that gripped the state.

In an open letter jointly signed by members of the Oyedokun family and addressed to President Tinubu, the family expressed gratitude to the Federal Government , the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for securing the release of the surviving victims.

Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, the teacher who was beheaded during the abduction of pupils and teachers from Community High School in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State

However, they said their grief remains unresolved because Oyedokun's body has not been recovered.

"Our beloved relative, Mr. Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, tragically lost his life while in captivity. Although the rescue operation was successful, his remains have yet to be recovered and returned to us for a dignified burial in accordance with our faith, traditions, and values."

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The family added:

"The absence of his body has prolonged our grief and denied our family the closure that every human being deserves. We continue to live with the pain of not knowing where he rests, unable to perform the final rites that would honour his memory and bring peace to our hearts."

They urged Tinubu and Makinde to direct the relevant security agencies to intensify efforts to locate and recover the slain teacher's remains, expressing confidence that the same determination that secured the freedom of the surviving victims could also bring his body home.

According to the family, recovering Oyedokun's remains is not only a humanitarian duty but also a matter of dignity.

"Recovering his remains is more than a humanitarian act; it is a solemn obligation that reflects the dignity of every Nigerian life. It would demonstrate that no citizen is forgotten, abandoned, or denied dignity, even in death."

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Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, the teacher who was beheaded during the abduction of pupils and teachers from Community High School in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State

The family said they hoped the President and the Oyo State governor would give their appeal urgent attention so they could finally lay their husband, father, brother and son to rest and begin the healing process.

Oyedokun was among the teachers abducted alongside pupils on May 15, 2026, when gunmen attacked schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Following the rescue of the captives, the school's head teacher, Mrs. Rachael Alamu, revealed that Oyedokun was beheaded by the kidnappers on the second day of their captivity. She also disclosed that another teacher, Esiyan Adegboye, was shot dead during the initial attack on the school. According to her, the kidnappers killed the two teachers to pressure the government into meeting their demands.

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