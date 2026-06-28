Video: Panic as POP ceiling collapses during wedding reception in Warri

Guests flee for safety after a POP ceiling collapsed during a wedding reception in Warri, sparking fresh concerns over building quality and construction standards in Nigeria

Guests flee for safety after a POP ceiling collapsed during a wedding reception in Warri, sparking fresh concerns over building quality and construction standards in Nigeria

A POP ceiling collapsed during a wedding reception in Warri, causing panic as guests fled for safety. The incident has reignited concerns over building quality and rising construction costs in Nigeria.

A POP ceiling collapsed during a wedding reception in Warri, forcing guests to run for safety and temporarily halting the celebration. Authorities have yet to confirm the cause or report any injuries.

The viral incident sparked reactions online, with Nigerians questioning the quality of POP ceiling installations and blaming poor workmanship and the use of substandard building materials.

The collapse comes amid soaring building material costs in Nigeria, with prices of cement, sand, stones and tiles rising sharply due to inflation, exchange rate instability and higher production costs.

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Guests at a wedding reception in Warri, Delta State, were forced to run for safety after a POP ceiling suddenly collapsed during the event, bringing the celebration to an abrupt stop.

A video on social media captured the frightening moment sections of the ceiling crashed into the reception hall while guests hurried away from the affected area to avoid being hit by the falling debris.

Wedding reception in Warri, Delta State disrupted as POP ceiling suddenly collapses pic.twitter.com/sRh9tlJ7RA — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 28, 2026

The incident caused panic among attendees and temporarily disrupted the ceremony as people scrambled to safety.

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At the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement on what caused the ceiling to cave in. It also remains unclear whether anyone was injured during the incident.

The video has sparked conversations online, with many Nigerians questioning the quality of POP ceiling installations and the materials used in modern construction projects.

Reacting to the incident on X, user @Gentle7_ye wrote:

"POP WAHALA, what’s even the cause of the constant falling from POP, why are the maker not making it strong?"

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Another user, @Priestlybeing, blamed poor-quality materials and cost-cutting during construction, saying:

"Workers: Sir, the quotation for POP ceiling is 1.2 million naira.Client: I will pay you 200kWorkers: We will manage

Now vibration from speakers has dallen POP."

The incident comes at a time when the cost of building materials across Nigeria continues to rise sharply, putting pressure on contractors, developers and homeowners.

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Recent market surveys show that prices of essential construction materials, including cement, sand, stones and tiles, have increased significantly due to inflation, exchange rate instability, rising transportation costs, multiple taxes and higher production expenses.

A 50kg bag of cement, which sold for between N8,500 and N10,000 in 2025, now costs as much as N13,000 in some parts of the country, depending on location and availability.

Sharp sand has also witnessed a steep increase, moving from around N40,000–N80,000 per tipper last year to between N170,000 and N350,000, largely because of higher fuel, transportation and excavation costs.

The price of local stones has also climbed from roughly N180,000 per tonne in 2025 to about N350,000 in some areas.

Finishing materials have not been spared either. A carton of locally manufactured tiles that previously sold for between N4,500 and N6,000 now goes for N7,500 to N8,500, while imported tiles have become even more expensive because of foreign exchange fluctuations and import-related charges.

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However, some paint products have seen slight price reductions as weaker consumer demand has forced manufacturers and retailers to adjust prices. For example, a 20-litre container of emulsion paint has dropped from N18,000 to N17,200, while gloss paint has fallen marginally from N20,000 to N19,900.

The continued increase in construction costs has slowed housing development and pushed up the prices of other building components, with manufacturers of roofing sheets, ceiling boards, paving stones and other cement-based products also adjusting their prices upward.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria's inflation rate rose to 15.69 per cent in April 2026, up from 15.38 per cent in March 2026, reflecting persistent pressure on production costs, logistics and supply chains.