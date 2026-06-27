Advertisement

'South Africa is nothing without Africa' — MTN chairman blames politicians for rising xenophobia

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 13:24 - 27 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas has criticised rising xenophobia in South Africa.
MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas says South Africa "is nothing without the rest of Africa" as he criticises rising xenophobia and politicians who exploit anti-migrant sentiment.
Advertisement

  • MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas said South Africa "is nothing without the rest of Africa" while condemning rising xenophobia.

  • He blamed government failures and politicians who exploit anti-migrant sentiment instead of addressing the underlying problems.

  • His remarks come as South Africa faces renewed tensions over undocumented migrants and planned anti-foreigner protests.

Advertisement

MTN Group Chairman Mcebisi Jonas has hit out at rising anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa, declaring that the country "is nothing without the rest of Africa."

Jonas made the remarks while delivering a eulogy at the funeral of Thokozani Damasane, a Zimbabwe-born public servant and activist remembered for his work in South African civic life.

The funeral poster for Thokozani Damasane
The funeral poster for Thokozani Damasane

Rather than placing blame on foreign nationals, Jonas pointed to failures within the South African state itself as the real driver of public frustration, citing weak border control, a struggling justice system, and a deteriorating education sector.

Advertisement

He accused certain unnamed politicians of stoking anti-migrant anger for political gain ahead of elections, describing some of them as lacking "credibility whatsoever."

Jonas also linked the current wave of hostility to a longer historical pattern, arguing that tribalism and ethnic division were tools first sharpened during the colonial era to keep Africans fractured and easier to control.

Xenophobia attacks
Xenophobia attacks

His comments arrive at a tense moment for migration politics in South Africa. Authorities have reportedly been processing more than 15,000 Malawian nationals for repatriation, ahead of planned anti-migrant demonstrations. Security has also been ramped up nationwide as a separate deadline tied to undocumented migrants approaches.

The timing has added weight to Jonas' remarks, with growing concern that South Africa's domestic immigration tensions are beginning to affect its standing elsewhere on the continent. Reports have also linked rising anti-migrant sentiment to cooling support for South Africa among Africans in music and other activities that are said to generate revenue for the country.

Advertisement

Jonas, a former Deputy Minister of Finance in South Africa, is one of the most senior business figures in the region to publicly weigh in on the xenophobia debate in recent months, lending unusual corporate weight to what has largely remained a political and social conversation.

South African women take to the streets to protest xenophobia and deportations.
South African women take to the streets to protest xenophobia and deportations.

His remarks have already begun circulating widely on social media, with reactions split between support for his criticism of state failure and pushback from those who feel foreign nationals do place a strain on local resources and job markets.

The funeral setting, paired with the bluntness of his comments, has placed Jonas' intervention firmly inside South Africa's ongoing reckoning with migration, identity, and economic anxiety.

READ NEXT: Former NBA chairman wants Nigerians to be licensed to carry guns for self-defense amid rising insecurity

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
http://ocdn.eu/video-workflow/images/2445c372-db96-44c9-a16d-01fd101fa29a-6.jpg
News
20.12.2018
10 biggest news stories in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Africa's Digital Economy is growing faster than the systems supporting it
Lifestyle
27.06.2026
Africa's Digital Economy is growing faster than the systems supporting it
How do you grow from zero? Mercy the Influencer and Dark-Skinned Ella share the Creator Playbook they wish they had earlier
Lifestyle
27.06.2026
How do you grow from zero? Mercy the Influencer and Dark-Skinned Ella share the Creator Playbook they wish they had earlier
Lagos Fashion Week presents Africa's first manifesto for a regenerative fashion industry
Lifestyle
27.06.2026
Lagos Fashion Week presents Africa's first manifesto for a regenerative fashion industry
‘They said it won't happen again’ — Wike says Super Eagles’ sins forgiven after Yobo's message
News
27.06.2026
‘They said it won't happen again’ — Wike says Super Eagles’ sins forgiven after Yobo's message
'South Africa is nothing without Africa' — MTN chairman blames politicians for rising xenophobia
News
27.06.2026
'South Africa is nothing without Africa' — MTN chairman blames politicians for rising xenophobia
Nigerians express shock as FCMB security guard returns lost $9,100 to customer
News
27.06.2026
Nigerians express shock as FCMB security guard returns lost $9,100 to customer