SERAP gives Akpabio, Abbas seven days to probe alleged ₦6.3bn constituency funds diversion

SERAP has written to the National Assembly leadership, demanding an immediate investigation into the alleged diversion of ₦6.3 billion in constituency project funds

SERAP has written to the National Assembly leadership, demanding an immediate investigation into the alleged diversion of ₦6.3 billion in constituency project funds

SERAP has given Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas seven days to investigate alleged diversion of ₦6.3 billion in constituency funds or face legal action.

SERAP has urged the National Assembly leadership to refer alleged mismanagement of over ₦6.3 billion in constituency project funds to anti-corruption agencies and prosecute anyone found culpable.

The allegations, contained in the Auditor-General of the Federation's 2022 report, involve several federal agencies, including EHORECON, NAPTIP, NILDS, the Federal Polytechnic Ukana, and the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom.

The organisation has given Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas seven days to act, warning it will institute legal proceedings if the National Assembly fails to respond.

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The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas to immediately refer allegations surrounding more than ₦6.3 billion in constituency project funds to anti-corruption agencies for investigation and possible prosecution.

The civic organisation also urged the leadership of the National Assembly to ensure that anyone found responsible is prosecuted if there is sufficient admissible evidence, while all diverted or unaccounted public funds are recovered and returned to the national treasury.

The demand was contained in a letter dated June 27, 2026, signed by SERAP's Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare. Details of the letter were made public in a statement issued by the organisation on Sunday.

According to SERAP, the allegations stem from the Auditor-General of the Federation's 2022 Annual Report, which was published on September 9, 2025.

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The organisation further called on Akpabio and Abbas to make public the identities of contractors and companies that allegedly received constituency project funds without executing the approved projects. It also requested the disclosure of the shareholders and beneficial owners of the companies involved.

SERAP urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to refer the Auditor-General's findings to anti-corruption agencies like the EFCC and ICPC.

SERAP gave the National Assembly seven days to respond, warning that it would head to court if no action is taken.

"We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and the National Assembly to comply with our request in the public interest," the letter stated.

The organisation said the allegations affect several federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including the Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON), the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

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According to SERAP, the Auditor-General's report identified numerous cases involving payments into private bank accounts, contracts awarded without due process, payments for projects allegedly not executed, undocumented expenditures, contract inflation, procurement violations and failure to properly account for public funds.

"The Auditor-General identified numerous cases of payments into private bank accounts, contracts awarded without due process, payments for contracts not executed or services not rendered, undocumented expenditures, inflated contracts, procurement irregularities and failures to account for public funds, recommending in each case that the funds be recovered and remitted to the treasury," the organisation said.

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Allegations against EHORECON

SERAP said the report alleged that the Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria paid more than ₦22.9 million from constituency project funds into the personal bank accounts of some staff members.

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"According to the 2022 audited report, contained in pages 367 to 396, the Environmental Health Registration Council of Nigeria (EHORECON or Council) Abuja paid over 'N22 million [N22,944,565.16] into the private account of some members of staff of the Council from the Constituency Projects Fund Account."

It added: "There 'was no evidence of the utilization of the funds and no explanations on the purpose for the payment of such amount into the individual accounts.'"

The organisation also alleged that EHORECON awarded consultancy contracts worth over ₦12 million in 2021 for the design and supervision of modern abattoir projects in Kebbi, Jigawa and Abuja, but the deliverables could not be verified.

"The Council (EHORECON) also in 2021 'awarded suspicious consultancy contracts of over N12 million [N12,030,818.29] for the development of Modern Abattoirs in Kebbi State and the supervision of 7 projects in Kebbi, Jigawa, and Headquarters Abuja.'"

It continued: "The money was to 'produce bills of quantity, architectural design, structural design, mechanical design, and electrical designs for the contracts and supervision.' But 'the items could not be found.'"

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SERAP said the Auditor-General's report linked more than ₦1.8 billion in questionable constituency project transactions to the agency.

Other agencies listed in report

The organisation also highlighted alleged financial irregularities involving the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom.

According to SERAP, the college allegedly paid over ₦279.7 million to three contractors for youth and women empowerment programmes in Niger and Plateau states without proper documentation. Another ₦279.7 million was reportedly paid as mobilisation fees without supporting records, while over ₦629.4 million allegedly went to unqualified contractors without evidence of due process or public advertisement.

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For the Federal Polytechnic, Ukana, Akwa Ibom State, the report allegedly identified over ₦407 million paid as mobilisation without supporting documents, more than ₦399 million paid to unqualified contractors, contracts allegedly inflated by over ₦192 million, more than ₦279 million spent on projects not fully executed, ₦50 million reportedly paid for an uncompleted borehole project, and over ₦83 million disbursed without required approvals.

SERAP also said NAPTIP allegedly awarded contracts worth over ₦21.8 million irregularly, paid more than ₦176.8 million for consultancy and logistics services without supporting documents, and released over ₦94 million for projects said not to have been executed.

The organisation further alleged that NILDS failed to submit audited financial statements covering 2012 to 2022, did not remit more than ₦15 million in stamp duties, and spent ₦1.6 million without approval from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

According to SERAP, the Auditor-General recommended that all questionable expenditures be recovered and paid into the treasury.

The organisation argued that corruption linked to constituency projects deprives Nigerians of essential infrastructure and public services, particularly vulnerable communities that depend on government-funded projects.

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It added that the National Assembly should demonstrate accountability by ensuring proper oversight of constituency project funds.