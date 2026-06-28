Trump unveils US Passport bearing his portrait for 250th anniversary

Trump unveils US Passport bearing his portrait for 250th anniversary

Trump unveils new US passport with picture of himself and signature

Donald Trump has unveiled a limited-edition U.S. "Patriot Passport" featuring his portrait and signature as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations, drawing both praise and criticism.

Trump unveils new US passport with picture himself and signature

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Donald Trump has unveiled a limited-edition "Patriot Passport" featuring his portrait and signature.

The commemorative passport was introduced as part of the America250 celebrations marking the United States' 250th anniversary.

U.S. officials said the special edition does not replace the regular passport and will be issued in limited quantities.

The passport has sparked debate, with supporters praising the design and critics questioning the inclusion of a sitting president's portrait.

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United States President Donald Trump has unveiled a limited-edition commemorative U.S. passport featuring his portrait and signature as part of activities marking the country's 250th anniversary of independence.

The special document, known as the "Patriot Passport," is not replacing the standard U.S. passport but is being introduced as a commemorative edition to celebrate America250, the year-long celebration leading up to the United States' semiquincentennial in 2026.

Announcing the unveiling on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described it as the country's "new passport," writing:

"The U.S.A.'s New Passport, which says, 'Welcome, but be good!'"

U.S. President Donald Trump

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According to U.S. officials, the commemorative passport features a portrait of Trump on the inside front cover, based on an official White House photograph taken by presidential photographer Daniel Torok.

Facing Trump's portrait is an illustration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, inspired by John Trumbull's famous painting, alongside excerpts from the historic document.

The passport also bears Trump's signature and includes patriotic branding, including a gold "Freedom 250" emblem and "United States of America 250" markings designed to commemorate the nation's founding.

The U.S. State Department said the commemorative document was created to honour America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the country's history.

A department spokesperson described it as a passport that:

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"boldly honors our nation's founding and our President."

Officials clarified that the commemorative edition does not replace the traditional passport issued to American citizens for international travel.

New US passport featuring Trump's portrait

Instead, it will be issued in limited quantities beginning July 6, 2026, through the Washington Passport Agency, while supplies last.

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Some have welcomed the passport as a patriotic souvenir commemorating America's historic milestone, while critics argue that featuring the portrait of a sitting president inside a government-issued commemorative passport blurs the line between national symbolism and personal political branding.

The launch comes as preparations continue for America250, a nationwide programme commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.