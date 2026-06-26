Joseph Momodu has completed Basic Combat Training after enlisting in the US Army.

Joseph Momodu has completed Basic Combat Training after enlisting in the US Army.

Nollywood actor joins US Army, becomes latest star to swap acting for military service

Momodu announced the milestone publicly, revealing that he undertook the training partly in honour of his late father, who had served in the Nigeria Police Force.

Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has completed the US Army Basic Combat Training after relocating to the United States.

He said the decision was partly inspired by his late father, who served in the Nigerian Police Force.

Momodu joins a growing list of Nollywood stars who have left acting to serve in the US military

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Nollywood actor Joseph Momodu has officially enlisted in the United States Army, completing his Basic Combat Training by April 2026, after relocating to the US in recent years.

Momodu announced the milestone publicly, revealing that he undertook the training partly in honour of his late father, who had served in the Nigeria Police Force.

Joseph Momodu

Momodu, born Abubakar Sadiq Momodu, spent over a decade building a career in Nollywood, with credits including Coming to Nigeria, Play 2 Kill, and A Fool for Trust.

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He also appeared in long-running TV dramas such as Tinsel, Soul Sisters, and The Johnsons, and gained wider recognition after featuring in the music video for Simi's ‘Joromi.’ He has twice won Best Body Male at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, in 2018 and 2019.

His enlistment places him among a growing number of Nollywood figures who have left the entertainment industry for service in the US military in recent years.

Joseph Momodu

Actress Princess Chineke, who relocated to the US in search of better opportunities, joined the US Army in December 2024.

Known for roles in To Love a Sister, Stormy Hearts, and Masters at War, she announced the move on Instagram, writing: "I'm an American soldier, I'm a member of a team, we are the Army and proud of our name. I answered the call of service to my country, to serve the people of the United States of America."

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Joseph Momodu

Fellow actress and producer Mayowa Dosu, whose filmography includes Fears, Mamami, and Compromise, announced a similar enlistment around the same period, describing the shift as a significant change of direction in her career.

Grace-Charis Bassey, formerly known in Nollywood as Belinda Effah, joined the US Navy in May 2025 and was granted US citizenship after completing boot camp.

Joseph Momodu

Bassey, who won Most Promising Act of the Year at the 9th Africa Movie Academy Awards, dedicated her enlistment to her late father, a former naval commander, writing on Instagram that "Nigeria raised me, America challenged me."

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The trend reflects a broader pattern among Nigerians abroad seeking new career paths and citizenship pathways through military service, with each announcement drawing significant attention from fans who had followed their entertainment careers for years.