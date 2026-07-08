VIDEO: Fire guts property as alleged Yoruba-Hausa clash sparks panic in Ibadan

Security operatives maintain a strict perimeter in the Ojoo area as thick smoke rises from a razed building during a violent communal clash on July 8, 2026

Security operatives maintain a strict perimeter in the Ojoo area as thick smoke rises from a razed building during a violent communal clash on July 8, 2026

Tension gripped Ojoo in Ibadan after an alleged clash involving Yoruba and Hausa groups reportedly left roads blocked, properties set ablaze and security operatives deployed to restore order.

A reported clash involving Yoruba and Hausa groups caused panic in the Ojoo area of Ibadan on Wednesday.

Soldiers, police, Operation Burst and Amotekun operatives were deployed as roads became blocked and tension escalated.

A shop and a scavengers' depot known as "Bolla" were reportedly set ablaze, although the circumstances remain unverified.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement, while residents have been advised to avoid the area and await verified updates.

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Residents and commuters in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo State, were left stranded on Wednesday after a reported clash involving people said to be from the Yoruba and Hausa communities threw the area into chaos.

Videos circulating online showed heavy security presence, with soldiers, police officers, Operation Burst personnel and Amotekun operatives stationed around the area to prevent the situation from getting worse.

𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎: 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐈𝐛𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐝



Credit: X | Oyoaffairs

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Follow us for more breaking news and videos pic.twitter.com/9IG50LcQQT — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) July 8, 2026

As of the time of filing this report, the Oyo State Government and security agencies had not released an official statement confirming what led to the violence or the number of casualties.

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One eyewitness, while filming the incident, described the tense situation on the ground.

"Yoruba versus Hausa clash at Ojo. The tension is very, very high. The road is completely blocked. There are soldiers, there are police forces, there are special units trying to maintain peace here. But the tension is so high."

The eyewitness continued, saying security operatives had restricted movement beyond a certain point.

"Look at it. This is the farthest I can go, evidently, but the security agents are doing all they could. Some guys are in that bush. I guess they are running away. Maybe they are the cause of this whole violence."

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He also claimed there was a massive deployment of security personnel, including anti-cult units.

"The special anti-cultism units... In fact, there is an ammo tank somewhere."

The witness further alleged that at least one person had been killed, although that claim has not been independently verified.

"I heard that somebody has been killed."

He also alleged that tear gas was fired to disperse a group he identified as Hausa youths.

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"Those are the Hausa guys. Tear gas canister has been fired to chase them away. I was told that they are the ones that caused the violence."

Another dramatic moment captured in the video showed thick smoke rising from a burning building.

"They've set a shop on fire. That's it. They've set a shop on fire. You can see. Shop where they recycle plastic waste. They've set it on fire."

Separate reports also claimed that a scavengers' depot popularly known as "Bolla" was set ablaze during the unrest. However, the circumstances surrounding the fire and those responsible have not been independently confirmed.

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The eyewitness added that many residents appeared ready to retaliate but were being held back by security operatives.

"Guys are ready for battle, but the military guys and the Amoteku and the special police unit are trying to just put them..."

He concluded by saying the situation could have become much worse without the intervention of security personnel.

"The report I heard that the Hausa guys triggered it and the Yoruba think they have had enough. So, we don't know for how long the military guys will be able to calm them, but the tension here is so high. The road is practically blocked. Completely blocked."

"These are the Yoruba protesters. They want the military men to allow them to take their own parts of flesh."

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"If the soldiers should leave this place, this place will turn to something else."

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm, avoid the affected area and wait for verified information from official security agencies as efforts continue to restore normalcy.