Kaduna: Father drags 27-year-old daughter to court over 'refusal to marry'.

Kaduna: Father drags 27-year-old daughter to court over 'refusal to marry'.

Father drags 27-year-old daughter to court for refusing to get married even after earning a degree

A Kaduna father has taken his 27-year-old daughter to a Shari’a Court, asking it to intervene after she allegedly failed to get married despite completing her education.

Kaduna father asks court to intervene in his daughter’s marriage.

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He said his 27-year-old daughter had completed her HND but remained unmarried.

The daughter told the court she had no serious suitor.

The judge will meet both parties before deciding the next step.

A father in Kaduna State has taken his 27-year-old daughter to a Shari’a Court, asking the court to intervene over her failure to get married despite completing her education.

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The man, identified as Lawal Hamisu, approached the Shari’a Court II sitting at Magajin Gari, Kaduna, requesting assistance in facilitating his daughter’s marriage.

Hamisu, who is a father of 11 children, told the court through his lawyer, H.B. Debo, that his daughter, Fatima Lawal, had obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) and had attracted several admirers but had not presented any serious suitor for marriage.

He asked the court to compel her to find a suitable partner, present him before the court, and allow the marriage process to be completed.

The father also alleged that his daughter’s mother had influenced their children against him, affecting his relationship with them.

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Fatima, however, told the court that she did not have any serious suitor and that none of the men who had shown interest in her had formally proposed marriage.

The presiding judge, Malam Yakubu Abdullahi, described the case as sensitive because it involved a father and his daughter.

The judge said he would meet with both parties separately to better understand the circumstances and provide guidance before making a decision.