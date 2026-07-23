Chinedu Okediachi, who won Spelling Bee World Cup gold for Nigeria, receives full university scholarship
Asagba of Asaba awarded Chinedu Okediachi a full scholarship through university.
The Delta student helped Team Nigeria win gold at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in China.
Nigeria made history by competing at the global tournament for the first time.
The monarch was praised for investing in education and supporting young talents.
With school fees leaving many Nigerian parents restless, one Delta monarch has decided to change the story for a young champion.
The Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Epiphany Azinge, has awarded a full scholarship up to university level to Chinedu Great Okediachi, one of the Nigerian students who made the country proud at the 2026 Spelling Bee World Cup in Shanghai, China.
The announcement was made by the Nigeria Spelling Bee in a Facebook post on Wednesday, where the organisation expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler for recognising the student's achievement with such a life-changing reward.
Okediachi, a student of Madonna International College, Asaba, was part of the four-member Team Nigeria that won the Gold Award in the Middle School Group Category during the competition held between July 10 and July 20, 2026, in Shanghai.
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Reacting to the scholarship, the Nigeria Spelling Bee wrote:
"Our sincere gratitude to His Royal Majesty, the Asagba of Asaba, for awarding our Spelling Bee World Cup Gold Award medalist (Chinedu Great Okediachi of Madonna International College Asaba) a full scholarship through to the university level.
"Your Majesty’s extraordinary generosity and commitment to education will shape a bright future for our champion and inspire our entire community."
The scholarship means Chinedu's education is now fully covered through university, removing what is often one of the biggest financial burdens for many Nigerian families.
The victory in Shanghai was already historic before the scholarship announcement.
The team, made up of Chinedu Okediachi, Oluwadamilola Adeolu of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College, Ado-Ekiti, and Abdurrahman Yusuf and Maryam Yusuf of Ar-Raheem International College, Ilorin, became the first Nigerians ever to represent the country at the Spelling Bee World Cup.
Their journey to China started after qualifying through the Nigeria Spelling Bee and later impressing at the African Spelling Bee Championship held in Harare, Zimbabwe.
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At the continental championship, Adeolu emerged champion of the Junior category after beating contestants from more than 30 African countries, while Abdurrahman Yusuf finished third. Nigeria also ended the competition as the second-best overall performing nation.
Before the tournament, the Nigeria Spelling Bee described the students as young ambassadors carrying the hopes of both Nigeria and Africa onto the global stage.
Ar-Raheem International College also celebrated the achievement, confirming that its students, Maryam Yusuf and Abdurrahman Yusuf, returned home with medals from the world championship.
For Chinedu, however, the celebration has now become even sweeter, with a university education already secured thanks to the generosity of the Asagba of Asaba.