Students affected as University of Lagos medical lecturers suspend academic activities

Medical and dental lecturers at the University of Lagos have withdrawn their services, leaving the futures of hundreds of medical students in limbo.

Medical and dental lecturers at the University of Lagos have withdrawn their services, leaving the futures of hundreds of medical students in limbo.

Medical and dental lecturers at the University of Lagos College of Medicine have begun an indefinite strike, suspending lectures, clinical teaching and examinations over unresolved welfare issues.

Medical and dental lecturers at UNILAG’s College of Medicine have started an indefinite strike after talks with management reportedly failed.

The strike has suspended lectures, clinical teaching, laboratory sessions, ward rounds and examinations for medical students.

The union says the action will continue until welfare and regulatory issues raised with the university are resolved.

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Academic activities at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos may suffer major disruption after medical and dental lecturers under the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA-UNILAG) began an indefinite strike action.

The lecturers announced their withdrawal from academic, clinical and research duties following what they described as failed negotiations with the university management over unresolved welfare and regulatory concerns.

In a notice addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola, the union said the industrial action officially started on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The strike decision followed the expiration of a three-week ultimatum earlier issued to the university authorities.

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Vice Chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola

According to the notice signed by the chairman of NAMDA-UNILAG, Ugburo Andrew Omotayo, members resolved during a congress held on May 15 to proceed with the strike after management allegedly failed to continue discussions on the union’s demands.

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The action is expected to affect medical students across the College of Medicine, with lecturers suspending lectures, ward rounds, tutorials, seminars, laboratory practicals and supervision of academic research.

“Our members will not be involved in lectures of medical students, tutorial teaching, seminar teaching, case-based learning, clinical teaching in the clinics, the wards and theatres,” the letter stated.

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The union also announced that members would stay away from university-related meetings during the strike period.

According to the notice, there will be “no laboratory teaching, demonstrations and supervision of research,” while lecturers will also boycott meetings involving the university, College of Medicine, faculties and departments.

Examinations have also been suspended as part of the industrial action.

“Furthermore, there will be no end-of-posting examinations, and final examinations written and clinical,” the union added.

Following the strike action by NAMDA-UNILAG, all academic activities, including lectures and seminars, have been suspended indefinitely.

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NAMDA-UNILAG said the strike would continue until issues raised in its April 22, 2026 demand letter are addressed and relevant circulars issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission and the National Universities Commission are implemented.

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Although the union did not publicly disclose the full details of its demands, it maintained that the industrial action became necessary after efforts to settle the dispute reportedly failed.

“NAMDA-UNILAG members remain committed to negotiations in good faith and are available at any day, any time to meet with the management to find a resolution of the dispute,” Omotayo said.

He added that the lecturers embarked on the strike “with all sense of responsibility” and hoped the disruption to the academic calendar would not continue longer than necessary.

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